IG Wealth Management and Power Corporation Partner with National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation

Imagine a Canada invites Canadian youth from K-G12 and CÉGEP to envision a Canada reconciled. Students who participate in the K-G5 stream will submit an art piece, essay, or other representation which expresses their vision of a reconciled Canada. Students in the G6-G12 and CÉGEP stream are asked to go one step further and submit a plan for their vision that addresses reconciliation in their community or school.

"In light of recent events, including the tragic discovery of 215 unmarked Indigenous graves in Kamloops, BC and now hundreds more in Saskatchewan, it's imperative that our country focus on education, truth and reconciliation," said Damon Murchison, President and CEO, IG Wealth Management. "Our firm has a long history of supporting Indigenous groups and we're very proud to continue that legacy by partnering with the NCTR to deliver this incredible program to youth across Canada, along with our parent company Power Corporation."

Twelve projects from the K-G5 stream and fifteen projects from the G6-G12 and CÉGEP stream will be selected and honoured at a national ceremony. Students will also have the opportunity to participate in online leadership training with Elders, Knowledge Keepers, and residential school Survivors. Furthermore, honoured projects from the G6-G12 and CÉGEP stream will receive a micro-grant to turn their vision of a reconciled Canada into reality.

"We are honoured to support the NCTR in its mandate to raise awareness of the tragic history of the residential school system, and how it has impacted Indigenous peoples and communities." said Jeffrey Orr, President and Chief Executive Officer of Power Corporation. "Every generation of Canadians must learn the truth about this history and participate in the healing journey. Our partnership with the NCTR not only affirms our wish to be part of the reconciliation process, but also our belief in the potential of youth to help shape a better, more inclusive Canada."

The NCTR continues the work started by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC). The NCTR is a place of learning and dialogue where the truths of residential school Survivors, families and communities are honoured and kept safe for future generations.

"As communities begin the horrific task of finding the resting places of children who perished while attending residential schools, old wounds are being re-opened. It is difficult, while we feel deep hurt and loss, to imagine what a reconciled Canada will look like. But it is an aim we must press towards in order to rightfully honour the past and embolden future generations," said Stephanie Scott, Executive Director of the NCTR. "Survivors have always stressed the importance of including young people in this important part of the conversation. Imagine a Canada is our opportunity to lift youth up as ambassadors for reconciliation and threads together their ideas and beautiful visions for our Nations."

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has over $109 billion in assets under advisement as of May 31, 2021 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $256 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of May 31, 2021.

About Power Corporation

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.powercorporation.com.

About National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR)

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) hosted by the University of Manitoba is honoured to hold, with care, the Survivor statements and records gathered during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC) and beyond. Our mandate is to share the true history on behalf of all Survivors to educate all Canadians about residential schools and Indigenous history in Canada and internationally.

