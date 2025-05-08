MONTRÉAL, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Power Corporation of Canada's (TSX: POW) (TSX: POW.PR.E) (Power Corporation) Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 11 a.m. (Eastern Time), at the InterContinental Hotel, 360 St. Antoine Street West, Montréal, Quebec.

A brief photo session will precede the meeting. Please note that electronic equipment will only be allowed in the room during the photo session, and not during the actual meeting.

Webcast

Management's presentations at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be webcast live at 11 a.m. (Eastern Time). In order to view the webcast, please register at:

www.powercorporation.com/en/investors/events-presentations/

Press briefing

Media are invited to attend a press briefing following the annual meeting with Mr. R. Jeffrey Orr, President and Chief Executive Officer of Power Corporation.

About Power Corporation

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.powercorporation.com.

For further information, please contact: Stéphane Lemay, Vice-President, General Counsel and Secretary, 514-286-7400