MONTRÉAL, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Last February, in an effort to accelerate and simplify the electrification of commercial light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, Hydro-Québec announced the launch of new charging solutions for electric fleets. The solutions proved to be such a success that it warranted a new brand to carry out this mission more effectively. Therefore, as of today, the charging offer for fleets will operate under a distinct identity—Cleo—to support operators and ensure a successful energy transition.

Buses from Autobus Groupe Séguin with Cléo charging infrastructure. (CNW Group/Cléo)

"Hydro-Québec fully assumes its responsibility and critical role in the transition to a low-carbon economy and seeks to act as a catalyst to meet the government's transportation electrification targets. The market's response since the launch of our charging solutions has been so positive that it made perfect sense to create a brand to reflect how increasingly important our services are within the ecosystem," said Jeff Desruisseaux, CEO of Cleo.

From its turnkey approach to its smart charging management, Cleo provides fleet operators with the solution that will best meet their current and future needs:

The turnkey charging service includes the implementation of a tailored charging infrastructure, support for all operating and maintenance processes and a smart dynamic charging management platform.

The smart platform automatically manages the charging of vehicles by anticipating their energy needs. Compatible with most vehicle models and charging stations, it helps to better operate a fleet of electric vehicles.

The Cleo team offers impartial expertise and personalized assistance for reliable charging operations. It supports operators as they tackle the challenges that arise before, during and after implementation of the charging infrastructure.

First Student, North America's largest student transportation provider, chose Cleo's smart platform to automate the charging of the electric vehicles managed by Transco, its subsidiary in Québec. By the end of the year, nearly 200 electric buses will be running on charging plans optimized by Cleo's platform.

"First Student and Autobus Transco are proud to join forces with Cleo to implement a charging automation and optimization platform. With the rollout, we intend to reduce our demand on the grid and more efficiently manage the charging of our electric school buses. We chose Cleo for its expertise and agnostic approach. Thanks to Cleo, we are able to support a range of charging stations and vehicles on a single platform. We want to pave the way for this new charging solution for electric fleets!" said Laurie Henner, Area General Manager at First Student.

Cleo also supports other electrification pioneers in the school transportation sector, including Autobus Groupe Séguin in Laval and Groupe Autocar Jeannois in Alma, which have been using Cleo charging services for their electric school buses since the start of the 2021 and 2022 school years, respectively.

More announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

For more information, go to www.cleo.eco

About Hydro-Québec

Hydro-Québec generates, transmits and distributes electricity. It is Canada's largest electricity producer and ranks among the world's largest hydropower producers. The Québec government is its sole shareholder. It uses mainly renewable generating options, in particular large hydro. Its research facilities, collectively called Institut de recherche d'Hydro-Québec (IREQ), conduct R&D in energy-related fields, including energy efficiency and storage. For more information: hydroquebec.com.

About Cleo Innovations

Cleo is a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec whose activities were previously carried out under the name of InnovHQ. Its mission is to accelerate the electrification of commercial fleets by supporting operators to ensure a smooth transition. From charging infrastructure design to the dynamic management of daily charging, Cleo proposes tailor-made solutions, independent expertise and customized support to ensure charging operation reliability and a successful and sustainable energy transition.

SOURCE Cléo

For further information: Hydro-Québec, Jonathan Côté, Media relations, [email protected], 514 289-3227