MONTREAL, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Hydro-Québec President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Sabia, informed the Chair of the Board, Manon Brouillette, that he will end his mandate on July 4th to take on the role of Clerk of the Privy Council and Secretary to the Cabinet of the Government of Canada.

« Hydro-Québec is at the heart of an energy and economic transition of the utmost importance for Québec. Over the last two years, Michael and his team have given our institution an ambitious and concrete plan to meet the challenges of this transition using the expertise and the professionalism of all our employees, highlighted Manon Brouillette.

In addition to having diversified our renewable energy sources, he established genuine partnerships with Indigenous communities and our neighbours in Newfoundland and Labrador.

On behalf of Hydro-Québec's directors, I thank Michael for his exceptional work and his leadership. I am confident that he will use his vast experience to serve our country well. »

« Prime Minister Carney asked me to take on this role at a time when the country is facing some unprecedented challenges. In that context, I am joining the federal government to tackle these challenge head on, said Michael Sabia.

When I arrived at Hydro-Québec, I was taken by Premier Legault's vision of Québec's energy and economic future, and the essential role Hydro-Québec needed to play in contributing to build that future.

Today, I have full confidence that Hydro-Québec is on the right track. Eighteen months ago, we launched an ambitious plan. Thanks to talented people and devoted leaders, the organization is well underway to executing this plan, which includes a new agreement with Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro as well as the new foundations we are laying in our relationships with First Nations and the Inuit.

I would like to thank the Chair of the Board, Manon Brouillette, as well as all directors for their support in launching the initiatives we have put in place.

Most important, I would like to thank the 23 000 men and women of Hydro-Québec who are at the service of Quebecers every day. It's to all of you that I owe my gratitude for your dedication in building this great Québec institution. »

Appointment of the next President and CEO

In the coming weeks, the Board of Directors will identify a potential successor and will make a recommendation to the Government of Québec in order to nominate a leader to continue implementing Hydro-Québec's ambitious mission.

All stakeholders can count on Hydro-Québec's seasoned executive team, which will continue to ensure the plan is being delivered.

