MONTRÉAL, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - It is with great pleasure that Hydro-Québec's Board of Directors confirms the appointment of Claudine Bouchard as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating and Infrastructure Officer since September 2023, Claudine Bouchard has been with Hydro-Québec for over 25 years, including five as a member of senior management. A visionary and strategic leader, Ms. Bouchard has been leading the modernization and development of our energy system and is one of the architects of the Action Plan 2035.

A seasoned manager who is close to her teams, Claudine Bouchard has a results-driven approach. She has led major optimization and transformation initiatives, including a plan to improve service quality that reduced outages by 50% in 2024. Today, she oversees the management of $100 billion in assets, including 88 hydropower generating stations and 264,000 km of power lines, as well as the construction of all new infrastructures. She is also playing a major role in the agreement with Newfoundland and Labrador.

This appointment is the result of a rigorous recruitment process carried out by Hydro-Québec's Board of Directors in collaboration with the Québec government.

Quotes

"Hydro-Québec will play a central role in Québec's economic future, with its $200 billion infrastructure plan that we continue to move forward with. Wind power projects are being developed in the regions, and we are finalizing the historic agreement with Newfoundland and Labrador. We need a strong leader capable of delivering results. Claudine Bouchard knows the company inside out. She has clearly demonstrated that she knows how to get things done, bring teams together and lead concrete transformations. I am convinced she has what it takes to lead Hydro-Québec in this new phase of its development."

François Legault, Premier of Québec

"Ms. Bouchard's career at Hydro-Québec has been truly exceptional. Few people know more about Hydro-Québec than its new President and CEO. I'm delighted that Ms. Bouchard, who is both a visionary and a pragmatist, is taking the helm of this great institution at such a key moment in its history. Together, we will continue to implement our ambitious action plan, which will enable Hydro-Québec to spearhead the energy transition, enhance and diversify energy generation, and create major economic spinoffs for Québec. Together, we'll make Québec greener and more prosperous."

Christine Fréchette, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy and Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development

"We are delighted that Claudine Bouchard has agreed to lead Hydro-Québec as CEO at a pivotal moment in our history. The top priority over the next few years is the implementation of the Action Plan and the Churchill River hydroelectric development. Thanks to her leadership and experience, Claudine is the ideal person to successfully pilot these major projects. She masters the technical complexity of operations and embodies the social mission of our great public institution. Her proven leadership, strategic vision and commitment to the values of excellence and responsibility will be key to driving our growth in a rapidly evolving energy environment. Very early on in the process, it became clear that Ms. Bouchard was the ideal person to guide us through this new chapter.

Manon Brouillette, Chair of the Board of Hydro-Québec

"I am honoured by the mandate entrusted to me. It's a great privilege to lead this company, which has so profoundly marked Québec's history, and which will play a key role in its development for decades to come. I am deeply committed to the vision behind our plan. Together with our teams, I will dedicate myself to fully implementing it for the benefit of our customers and all Quebecers."

Claudine Bouchard, newly appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Hydro-Québec

Ms. Bouchard will officially take office on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

