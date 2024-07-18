MONTREAL, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Cleo, a company specializing in charging solutions for electric commercial fleets, is proud to support IKEA Canada's efforts to decarbonize its customer fulfilment operations and expand its charging station network.

Cleo was awarded a turnkey contract for the selection, installation and deployment of charging infrastructure at the IKEA Beauharnois distribution center, including 15 fast-charge stations and a power unit connected to a dedicated service entrance. Additionally, Cleo has commissioned four charging stations at IKEA Québec. The renowned, purpose-led home furnishing retailer also chose to deploy Cleo's smart charging management platform at another six of its Canadian locations.

A first in Canada

Cleo's first foray outside Québec will see its smart platform deployed at IKEA locations throughout Ontario in Burlington, Mississauga, North York and Vaughan, as well as in British Columbia at IKEA Richmond. Cleo's innovative solution makes it possible to manage all charging activities, thereby automating the charging operation's reliability and resilience while minimizing energy costs.

A major commitment for 2025

IKEA is committed to significantly reducing its greenhouse gas emissions and those of its partners by 2025. By equipping its stores and distribution centers with charging stations, IKEA is promoting the use of zero-emission delivery vehicles. To accomplish its climate-positive goals, IKEA required a reliable partner with extensive proficiency in infrastructure deployment that could provide smart solutions to coordinate electric vehicle charging across its Canadian locations.

Quotes

"We're particularly proud to support a key international player like IKEA in its efforts to reduce its environmental footprint in Canada. IKEA supports its partners in their efforts to electrify their fleets, facilitating the decarbonization of the transport of its goods. In addition to our shared values and commitment to a sustainable energy transition, this collaboration is symbolic in that it allows Cleo to expand its smart platform outside Québec and bring the expertise and talent of its team to Ontario and British Columbia."

- Jeff Desruisseaux, CEO, Cleo

"By partnering with Cleo, we're taking an important step toward achieving our climate-positive sustainability goals. Cleo's expertise allows us to deploy innovative charging solutions, accelerate access to our partners in multiple locations across Canada, and reduce the risks associated with such major infrastructure projects."

- Crystal Rasa, Head of Fulfilment Sourcing, IKEA Canada

About Cleo Innovations

Cleo is a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec whose mission is to accelerate the electrification of commercial vehicle fleets by supporting operators to ensure a smooth transition. From charging infrastructure design to the dynamic management of daily charging, Cleo proposes tailored solutions, independent expertise and customized support to ensure the reliability of charging operations and a successful and sustainable energy transition.

About IKEA Canada

Founded in Sweden in 1943, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer that offers a vast range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices that most people can afford. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group, which operates 482 IKEA stores in 31 markets worldwide, including 16 in Canada. In 2023, IKEA Canada welcomed 28 million in-store visitors and 166 million website visitors at IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates under the IKEA vision to create a better everyday life for many people through local community efforts and sustainability initiatives.

