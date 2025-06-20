Natuashish, Nitassinan, NL, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Negotiators for the Innu Nation of Labrador and Hydro-Québec have signed an historic agreement-in-principle to settle past grievances and a legal challenge by Innu Nation related to the construction, operation and maintenance of the Churchill Falls Hydro-Electric complex, and to set out core elements and principles as the foundations of a new relationship.

"On behalf of the Innu of Labrador, I am pleased that we have taken this major step towards settling our lawsuit against Hydro-Québec, out of court. Innu negotiators were able to reach a fair agreement to address the damage this project has done to our culture, our way of life and our lands and we will be pleased to bring this to our members. I want to personally acknowledge Michael Sabia for his leadership and for fulﬁlling Hydro-Québec's mandate to seeking a resolution-based approach to fairly address Indigenous concerns."

Grand Chief Simon Pokue, Innu Nation

Under the terms of this agreement, Hydro-Québec will contribute an amount of 87 million dollars to the Innu of Labrador in the form of annual payments to a Reconciliation Fund over a 16-year period.

This milestone agreement conﬁrms Innu Nation and Hydro-Québec's intention to forge a long-term relationship based on openness and mutual respect. In addition to the annual payments, it will also provide the Innu of Labrador (comprised of Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation and Mushuau Innu First Nation) with 3 per cent of the dividends which Hydro Québec receives from Churchill Falls (Labrador) Corporation for as long as Churchill Falls produces power, which they can use according to their own priorities. This is consistent with terms under the existing agreement between Innu Nation, Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro and the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

"Building more respectful relationships with Indigenous communities is a fundamental priority for Hydro-Québec. This agreement is a strong demonstration of how we can work together to build a more equitable and sustainable future. It opens the door to building new power generation facilities to the beneﬁt of all our communities."

Michael Sabia, President and CEO, Hydro-Québec

The agreement in principle also sets out terms for Hydro-Québec's collaboration with Innu Nation in the development of future facilities in the region, such as the Gull Island Power Generating Station.

Next steps

The Innu Nation will ﬁrst present this agreement in principle to its members in the Innu communities of Sheshatshiu and Natuashish. Following this, all terms of the agreement in principle will then be made public.

Negotiations will continue to ﬁnalize the terms of a formal agreement by the fall of 2025. Once a ﬁnal agreement is reached, Innu Nation will present it to its members for ratiﬁcation.

