Twenty organizations have received support to recover from the impacts of Hurricane Fiona and better prepare for future bad weather.

LES ÎLES-DE-LA-MADELEINE, QC, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Hurricane Fiona caused significant damage across Atlantic Canada and in eastern Quebec. That is why the Government of Canada implemented, in 2022, the Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund (HFRF), a $300 million initiative to support local communities and businesses affected by the storm and to boost efforts towards long-term recovery. In Quebec, the Fund has been coordinated by CED which, thanks to its expertise and the support of its network of local partners, made it possible for disaster victims in Gaspésie and Les Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine to receive assistance to recover and better prepare for future bad weather.

Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‒Les Îles‑de-la‑Madeleine and Minister of Fisheries and Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, took the opportunity during her visit to Les Îles‑de-la-Madeleine to announce, on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, investments CED has made under the HFRF.

$7,694,078 has been granted to 20 organizations: 16 in Les Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine and four in Gaspésie. This support has made it possible to meet their immediate needs so they could recover more quickly from the consequences of the hurricane and implement measures to reduce their vulnerability to future natural disasters.

In Gaspésie, four municipal administrations have received funding from CED. They are the cities of Gaspé, Percé, Carleton-sur-Mer and Chandler.

In Les Îles‑de-la‑Madeleine, the recipient organizations are the Municipalité des Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine, the Club nautique du Chenal, the Fabrique de la paroisse de Saint-Pierre-de-La Vernière, the Corporation de développement portuaire de la Baie du Cap-Vert, Moule du Large, Les moules de culture des Îles, the Club nautique de Cap-aux-Meules, Bijoux Belle et Nathan, the Club vacances « Les Îles » ‒ Auberge la Salicorne, the Corporation du Parc de Gros-Cap, the Musée de la mer, Camping Barachois, La Fille de la Mer, savonnerie artisanale, Fruits de mer Madeleine, L'Anse aux herbes, and the Motel l'Archipel.

Further details on the 20 projects that have received support under this Fund are available in the related backgrounder.

The Government of Canada has been there during the difficult moments and maintained its commitment to maximize the positive spin-offs of the Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund, which is critical in helping Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec to recover, restore and rebuild to protect themselves against future natural disasters.

Quotes

"I was able to see with my own eyes the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona. I was also able to observe the dedication and resiliency of residents in Gaspésie and Les Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine. Our government has worked in close collaboration with businesses, organizations, and communities facing the devastating consequences of the hurricane. Thanks to the Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund, we have been able to help people in eastern Quebec rebuild and kickstart regional economies."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‒Les Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine and Minister of Fisheries and Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Efforts to rebuild following a natural disaster as significant as Hurricane Fiona may seem an insurmountable task. That is why we have stepped up to the plate to support organizations still affected by the hurricane. Thanks to the investments announced today, we are ensuring we are not only providing the assistance needed for communities to recover in Gaspésie and Les Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine, but also helping them better face future natural disasters."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

On October 4, 2022 , Prime Minister Trudeau announced that the Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund would provide $300 million to support local communities, businesses, and organizations affected by the hurricane and to contribute to long-term recovery efforts.

, Prime Minister Trudeau announced that the Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund would provide to support local communities, businesses, and organizations affected by the hurricane and to contribute to long-term recovery efforts. In Quebec , the Fund has been coordinated by CED, which has worked with other federal departments and agencies to assess recovery needs and respond to them.

, the Fund has been coordinated by CED, which has worked with other federal departments and agencies to assess recovery needs and respond to them. The aim of CED's assistance has been to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and communities in eastern Quebec (Gaspésie and Les Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine) directly affected by the storm, as well as to contribute to recovery efforts and help kickstart economic activity.

(Gaspésie and Les Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine) directly affected by the storm, as well as to contribute to recovery efforts and help kickstart economic activity. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

