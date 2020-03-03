Hôtel Universel de Rivière-du-Loup pursues makeover

Government of Canada financial support will enable Bas-Saint-Laurent hotel establishment to modernize its rooms

RIVIÈRE-DU-LOUP, QC, March 3, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Hôtel Universel de Rivière-du-Loup opened its doors in 1973 but, since businessman Gilles Lortie acquired it close to 30 years ago, the establishment has undergone several expansions, going from 119 to 300 rooms. In the last five years, a health centre and Nordic spa have been added, and the common areas and exterior have been modernized.

The next step in rejuvenating the hotel involves modernizing the original 119 rooms. To complete this project, Hôtel Universel de Rivière-du-Loup can count on a repayable contribution of $750,000 from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.

During a visit to Rivière-du-Loup today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, announced this excellent news for the regional tourism industry, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages. CED's assistance will serve to modernize the rooms, including the purchase of furniture and equipment.

Tourism a major industry in Bas-Saint-Laurent

Thanks to this new large-scale project, the 4-star establishment will be able to enhance the quality of its tourism offering and become even more attractive. In addition to Rivière-du-Loup, the entire region will benefit from this new investment. The tourism industry already makes a significant contribution to the economic vitality of Bas-Saint-Laurent, with 860 active businesses, close to 8000 jobs created and $345 million generated annually in economic spin-offs.

The Hôtel Universel project aligns perfectly with the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy unveiled by Minister Joly in spring 2018, which aims to boost growth and diversification in the sector outside the country's major urban centres. It is also in tune with the priorities of CED's Bas-Saint-Laurent Business Office, which is willing to stimulate a thriving tourism industry by supporting quality projects that meet the needs of clients from home and abroad.

Quotes

"Hôtel Universel de Rivière-du-Loup is already recognized as a leader in its field and improving its accommodation offering will attract more visitors to the region. Our government will continue to support tourism industry players by granting them funding to continue to develop quality infrastructure and propose unique activities and experiences."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

"We are here to support workers and Canadian SMEs by helping businesses to equip themselves adequately and modernize so they can grow, prosper and remain competitive. Our government's investments in the tourism sector enable visitors to live unique, enhanced experiences. Thanks to this project, Rivière-du-Loup and the Bas-Saint-Laurent region will be even better positioned to benefit from a thriving global tourism industry."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

The Honourable Mélanie Joly is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. Funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP). This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED is accompanying Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED is accompanying businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy. Tourism represents 2% of Canada's gross domestic product and supports 1.8 million jobs across the country, including more than 400,000 in Quebec .

