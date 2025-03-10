The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan reach a bilateral agreement on school food

REGINA, SK, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - School food programs make life easier. They provide healthy meals to kids throughout the school year. They save families hundreds of dollars in grocery bills.

Today, the Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, the Honourable Everett Hindley, Saskatchewan's Minister of Education, announced an agreement that will enable Saskatchewan to enhance and expand school food programs in the province over the next three years. With this agreement, families in Saskatchewan with two children in school can save an estimated $800 in grocery bills a year on average.

The National School Food Program is a direct investment into the middle class—making life a little easier for working families. It is also a safety net for the kids who need this support the most. As part of this agreement, the Government of Canada will invest approximately $15.8 million over the next three years. This investment will mean that school food programs will be available in more schools, to more students.

Existing programs will be better supported through investments in training, tools for program providers, and additional support staff. These improvements are particularly significant for rural and remote communities in Saskatchewan. School divisions and community-based organizations will target their programming determined by need and capacity, so children most affected by food insecurity will have access to more consistent and nutritious meals at school.

Building a National School Food Program is part of the federal government's commitment to help life be more affordable for families across the country. We're creating more middle-class jobs, building more homes, expanding affordable dental care and creating more affordable child care spaces—so they can buy the things they need and save for the things they want.

Quotes

"When kids are hungry, they can't focus—it's that simple. That's why we're making sure more kids in Saskatchewan get healthy meals at school. Filling their bellies with nutritious food will set them up for success. It also helps parents save hundreds on groceries. It's a game changer for everyone."

– The Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"I'm so pleased that the Government of Saskatchewan is partnering with us on this initiative. Our National School Food Program sets children up for success in the classroom, while providing peace of mind for families and creating new opportunities for local farmers, food processors and harvesters. I have no doubt that this will make a real difference in communities right across the country."

– The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"We recognize that basic nutrition at school contributes to positive student outcomes, including improved academic work, initiative, class participation and problem solving. This funding will make a difference and allow us to continue to support the well-being of children and families who need it most across our growing province."

– The Honourable Everett Hindley, Saskatchewan's Minister of Education

Quick facts

Following the recently announced agreements with Newfoundland and Labrador , Manitoba , Ontario , Prince Edward Island , New Brunswick , Nova Scotia , Nunavut , the Northwest Territories , Quebec , British Columbia , and the Yukon , Saskatchewan is the latest to join forces with the Government of Canada to ensure more children have access to nutritious school meals. We will continue working with all provinces, territories, Indigenous partners, and stakeholders to ensure more children in Canada have the food they need to reach their full potential.

and , , , , , , , the , , , and the , is the latest to join forces with the Government of to ensure more children have access to nutritious school meals. We will continue working with all provinces, territories, Indigenous partners, and stakeholders to ensure more children in have the food they need to reach their full potential. Budget 2024's investment of $1 billion over five years includes distinctions-based funding for First Nations on reserve as well as Inuit, Métis, and Modern Treaty and Self-Government agreement holders. We are working directly with Indigenous partners on the rollout of that funding.

over five years includes distinctions-based funding for First Nations on reserve as well as Inuit, Métis, and Modern Treaty and Self-Government agreement holders. We are working directly with Indigenous partners on the rollout of that funding. In addition to the National School Food Program, the federal government launched the new School Food Infrastructure Fund in September. The Fund will deliver over $20 million to help not-for-profit organizations invest in infrastructure and equipment to support school food programming across Canada .

to help not-for-profit organizations invest in infrastructure and equipment to support school food programming across . The Child Nutrition Program is a provincial grant program that aims to promote nutrition practices for children, helps develop independent living skills, and provides opportunities for community ownership of food security initiatives. It has been in operation in Saskatchewan since 1990. It was originally for community-based organizations (non-profits) but started including school divisions in 2009–10 and received $2.7 million in annual funding in 2024–25. Currently 19 of 27 school divisions, and 22 local community-based organizations, receive funding through the Child Nutrition Program.

Associated links

