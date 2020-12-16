Government of Canada financial support will enable the business to enhance its productivity and create 25 jobs.

SHERBROOKE, QC, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The ATTITUDE brand, founded in 2006, is an innovative SME specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of natural, green household cleaners and personal care products free of harmful ingredients.

The business, established in Montréal and Sherbrooke, distributes over 250 products in over 45 countries. ATTITUDE aspires to enhance its performance by improving its productivity and increasing its production capacity. The SME also wants to develop a presence on international markets and become a clear leader among manufacturers of green consumer products.

To achieve its goals, ATTITUDE is aiming to automate its two existing production lines, add a third automated production line and expand its warehouse. The business was planning to implement this strategy in a few years but is moving forward ahead of schedule mainly due to strong demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To make this business opportunity a concrete reality, ATTITUDE will receive a repayable contribution of $750,000 from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. This funding was announced today by the Member of Parliament for Compton-Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, on behalf of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, the Honourable Mélanie Joly.

CED is thus renewing its support for this leader in the field of green products, as ATTITUDE was able to count on a $500,000 contribution to establish a new factory in Sherbrooke and add a wholesale production line.

Flagship businesses in clean tech industry

ATTITUDE stands out for its ability to constantly develop new green alternatives to conventional household and personal care products while maintaining competitive prices for consumers. ATTITUDE currently has 105 employees and will, in time, create 25 new jobs through the project announced today.

The business has over 10,000 points of sale in Canada and the U.S., and its products all carry the government's ECOLOGO green certification and the U.S. Environmental Working Group (EWG) certification.

To ensure communities can develop sustainably as the second wave of the pandemic hits, we must continue to support businesses across Quebec. The regions count thousands of shopkeepers and entrepreneurs with innovative ideas who contribute to the vitality and dynamism of their communities. The Government of Canada will continue to work with them to rebuild an even stronger economy.

Quotes

"ATTITUDE has been able to adapt, innovate and develop its offer and markets right here in the Cantons-de-l'Est. By supporting SME growth, the Government of Canada is boosting the sustainable economic development of our regions. I also invite you to do the same by buying green, local products. This enables our entrepreneurs, our workers and our communities to make it through the pandemic better and to kickstart the economy."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton‒Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"In this time of crisis, we are here to help Canadian SMEs and workers adapt to a changing context and seize opportunities for growth. CED assists businesses that leverage innovation, which will drive a strong economic recovery. By renewing our support for ATTITUDE, our aim is to pursue our collaboration with an SME that is creating good regional jobs and helping rebuild a more competitive, greener Canadian economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"We would like to thank CED for funding our project to automate and expand our factory. This loan will give us the opportunity to increase production and storage capacity, as well as hire new employees, all with the result of enhancing our manufacturing performance—a real benefit for the local economy. Despite the current context, we are privileged to be doing well as a business, experiencing rapid growth. We are immensely grateful to be able to continue to do what we love, in line with our values, and thus continue to help meet people's needs."

Jean-François Bernier, President and Co-founder, ATTITUDE

Quick facts

Today's announcement is being made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

