OTTAWA, ON, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Encouraging youth to learn about healthy habits can have long-lasting, positive effects on their overall health as they grow up. Even more beneficial is when young people are empowered to define their own health goals, bring forward their own solutions, and inspire their peers to live in a healthy way.

Today, the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced the first round of successful projects under the School Health Grant for Youth program. Grants of up to $3,500 are approved for 81 high school students across Canada to develop youth-driven and youth-inspired initiatives that encourage and promote healthy living in their schools. The initiatives align with four health priorities: to reduce substance-related harms, foster positive mental health and well-being, promote healthy eating and nutrition, or encourage physical activity among their peers.

Building on the success of round one, Minister Saks also announced the launch of a second round of funding under the School Health Grant for Youth program. From now until April 15, students are encouraged to bring forward their best ideas for initiatives that take place either during the school year at school, or in the community during summer break.

For this second round of grants, youth are welcome to develop projects that address the mental health needs of young people affected by potentially traumatizing events in Canada and around the world. These projects can help create a safe space to gain a deeper understanding of different cultures and lifestyles to improve positive mental health in schools and communities.

For more information on the program, and how to apply, go to the School Health Grant for Youth webpage.

Quotes

"The School Health Grant for Youth is all about putting ideas into action. We want youth to feel empowered to take control of their mental and physical health, inspire others, and contribute to an environment of belonging and understanding in the classroom. I congratulate all the grant recipients from round one, and look forward to seeing the creative projects that students bring forward for round two."

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"The School Health Grant for Youth encourages young people to help each other with credible knowledge, tools and resources on mental and physical health that respond to their school's unique realities and needs. It is a great way for students to put ideas into action and give back to their school and community, while promoting healthy behaviours and gaining valuable life skills such as leadership and project planning. Congratulations to the recipients – I can't wait to see what great ideas come forward in the second round."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

"Empowering the next generation through youth-led projects that prioritize physical activity not only helps young people to build healthier lifestyles but also invests in their leadership, mental health resilience and community engagement. Thank you to all those who champion these initiatives. The innovative ideas supported by this grant will help young people encourage their peers, as well as inspire more Canadians to lead healthy and active lives."

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough

Minister of Sport and Physical Activity

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

For further information: Yuval Daniel, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, 613-290-0318; Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709