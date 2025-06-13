OTTAWA, ON, June 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, made the following statement:

"Preventive health care helps improve long-term health outcomes by detecting, delaying and preventing disease before symptoms appear. To modernize the development of preventive health care guidelines, such as breast cancer screening guidelines, and ensure they meet the evolving needs of Canada's health care system, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) commissioned an External Expert Review (EER) to examine the governance, mandate, and scientific processes of the Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care (Task Force).

The EER Panel's report, Modernizing Preventive Health Care Guideline Development in Canada: A Way Forward, outlines key recommendations and system-wide actions to strengthen preventive health guidance in Canada. I'd like to thank the members of the EER Panel for their dedication and expertise in producing a thoughtful and comprehensive report. PHAC will immediately begin working with experts and stakeholders on the review and the implementation of the recommendations. I have asked PHAC that the modernized Task Force be fully operational by April 2026.

We remain committed to promoting the overall health and well-being of Canadians and look forward to working with partners across the country to strengthen how we develop and maintain preventive health care guidelines in Canada, including as it relates to women's health."

