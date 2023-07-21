HEADINGLEY, MB, July 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada knows that access to high-quality child care is not a luxury—it's a necessity. That is why we are working with our provincial, territorial and Indigenous partners on building a Canada-wide early learning and child care system that offers families better access to high-quality, affordable, flexible and inclusive early learning and child care, no matter where they live.

Today in Headingley, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North, Kevin Lamoureux, together with Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, celebrated the opening of Manitoba's first Ready-to-Move child care centre.

Through the Canada–Manitoba Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, Canada and Manitoba are investing $94 million toward developing new, regulated, non-profit infant and preschool child care spaces in higher-need communities. The two phases of the Ready-to-Move child care project are expected to create 1,670 new child care spaces in 20 rural and three First Nations communities. Current Ready-to-Move projects were chosen through expressions of interest open to the public.

Building a Canada-wide early learning and child care system that works for families in every region of the country is a key part of the Government of Canada's plan to make life more affordable for families, while also creating good jobs and growing the economy.

"Access to early learning and child care programs and services is a priority for our government. The opening of Manitoba's first Ready-to-Move child care center is excellent news and a perfect example of what is possible to accomplish when we share the same desire to improve the lives of families. We will continue to work with provinces and territories toward a better future for children and families across Canada."

– Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould

"The Ready-to-Move child care project is an innovative, collaborative and cost-effective approach to creating a large number of child care spaces in a short amount of time. We first announced these projects in November 2022, and we are already celebrating grand openings. This is a game-changer in child care space expansions in rural Manitoba to meet rising needs."

– Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson

"We know that in rural communities, families are struggling to access early learning and child care programming and services. That is why Canada is working with our provincial, territorial and Indigenous partners to fund innovative solutions, like Manitoba's Ready-to-Move program, that will offer families access to high-quality, culturally appropriate, flexible and inclusive early learning and child care, no matter where they live."

– Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North, Kevin Lamoureux

As part of Budget 2021, the Government of Canada made a transformative investment of more than $27 billion over five years to build a Canada -wide early learning and child care system with provinces and territories. Combined with other investments, including in Indigenous early learning and child care, up to $30 billion over five years will be provided in support of early learning and child care.

made a transformative investment of more than over five years to build a -wide early learning and child care system with provinces and territories. Combined with other investments, including in Indigenous early learning and child care, up to over five years will be provided in support of early learning and child care. As part of the Canada–Manitoba Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, the Government of Canada is investing approximately $1.2 billion over five years to help improve early learning and child care for children in Manitoba . This funding complements investments made by the Government of Canada in Indigenous early learning and child care to support the implementation of the co-developed Indigenous Early Learning and Child Care Framework and strengthen culturally appropriate early learning and child care programs for Indigenous children and families in Manitoba .

is investing approximately over five years to help improve early learning and child care for children in . This funding complements investments made by the Government of in Indigenous early learning and child care to support the implementation of the co-developed Indigenous Early Learning and Child Care Framework and strengthen culturally appropriate early learning and child care programs for Indigenous children and families in . The Ready-to-Move program offers a collaborative approach to construct child care facilities servicing infant and preschool spaces within Manitoba under expedited timelines and in areas with a demonstrated need for child care spaces.

under expedited timelines and in areas with a demonstrated need for child care spaces. Ready-to-Move construction technology allows the development of high-quality new facilities built under controlled conditions before they are moved to the final site and placed on a permanent foundation.

Construction costs will be fully funded under the Canada–Manitoba Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement in exchange for land, servicing and 15 years of free rent for the child care operator.

