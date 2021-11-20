VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The devastating floods in British Columbia have not only jeopardized and displaced the lives of countless Canadians but have also affected Canada's supply chain. Ensuring that essential goods reach Canadian households in a timely fashion, and that food, medicines and other critical supplies are accessible to all who need them, is of the utmost priority.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, the Minister of Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Bill Blair, and the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for the Province of British Columbia, the Honourable Rob Fleming, announced the creation of a joint Federal Provincial Supply Chain Recovery Working Group to restore the flow of goods through the province. The group is already at work and will be working through the weekend.

Those invited to participate in the Federal / Provincial Supply Chain Recovery Working Group include several Government of Canada departments, Government of British Columbia ministries, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, the Vancouver International Airport Authority, the BC Marine Terminal Operators Association, the BC Trucking Association, the Retail Council of Canada, the Canadian Fuels Association, representatives from British Columbia's tow boat industry, the Gateway Council of BC, the BC Chamber of Shipping, CN Rail, and CP Rail, among others.

This Working Group is a first step in what will be an ongoing effort by all orders of government to ensure that the supply chain is re-established in a way that gets Canadians the goods they need and help mitigate against future incidents.

The Working Group is developing options for contingency transport and logistics for essential goods and materials. As infrastructure gradually reopens, the Working Group will prioritize and advise on the best routes and use of limited capacity for the movement of goods across all transportation modes, while balancing community needs and national economic interest. Furthermore, together they will consider options for diverting traffic or establishing new logistics chains in the province.

Transport Canada is actively engaging and working with the Province of BC, along with the Port of Vancouver, terminal, railway, air, towing and trucking sectors, to support the response to the flooding in B.C. Of paramount concern is supporting those who are displaced or being evacuated as a result of the landslides.

Both the Government of Canada and Province of British Columbia commend those working in truly difficult or hazardous circumstances who are evacuating people, saving lives, and restoring Canada's transportation network in a timely fashion.

"The Government of Canada is extremely concerned with the flooding situation in British Columbia, and we stand ready to provide support any way we can. The quality of our transportation infrastructure and the efficiency of our trade corridors directly benefit the lives of Canadians. It is important to work together to determine how best to ensure Canada's gateways stay strong, resilient and safe."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"The Government of Canada always stands prepared to assist provinces and territories in their time of need. We will continue to work with federal and provincial partners in ensuring that the support and help needed to restore the flow of goods through the province of British Columbia is provided. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all of the first responders, search and rescue volunteers, and emergency managers for their ongoing and tireless efforts during this difficult time."

The Honourable Bill Blair

President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness

"The B.C. government will work with all stakeholders to reopen our essential transportation corridors as quickly as possible. We appreciate and value the support of the federal government as we secure supply chains to make sure people have the products they need."

The Honourable Rob Fleming

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

Canada's total international trade in goods and services in 2020 totaled $1.3 trillion .

total international trade in goods and services in 2020 totaled . Beyond the preservation of life, all participants in the supply chain are collaborating to ensure the movement of essential goods, including food and other critical supplies.

The Supply Chain Recovery Working Group is working to ensure critical supplies and goods can begin to flow again, and that the supply chain is rebuilt as quickly and as resiliently as possible.

