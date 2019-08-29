Government of Canada to provide better work-life balance for middle-class families

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Many Canadians struggle to support their families while balancing work duties. They may work several jobs, face unpredictable hours, and lack access to benefits and certain labour standards. Their jobs may also be low-paid, part-time and temporary. Modernizing federal labour standards, which have remained relatively unchanged since they were established in the 1960s, is part of the Government's plan to create good‑quality jobs and strengthen the middle class.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, announced that changes to the Canada Labour Code that provide better work-life balance and strengthen workplace standards in federally regulated workplaces will come into effect on September 1, 2019. Among other things, these changes will make it easier to take time off to care for a sick loved one, will deliver quicker access to maternity and parental leave, and will provide paid leave days to workers dealing with family violence.

Better working conditions and work-life balance lead to increased productivity, decreased absenteeism, and enhanced recruitment and retention. This is good for both business and workers. These changes will also support higher participation of women in the workforce, lead to greater gender equality, and improve working conditions for vulnerable workers.

Recognizing that not all workplaces are alike, the Government will continue to work with employers and employees by providing guidance on implementation that reflects their unique needs.

Quote

"The nature of work is changing, and a modern set of federal labour standards that reflect today's workplace realities will better protect Canadian workers and help set the stage for good-quality jobs. Modern labour standards that reflect today's workplace realities are also good for employers and our economy, because when we ensure that everyone has the opportunity to thrive and to succeed, we create inclusive economic growth. That means that fewer Canadians are left behind and we are all better off."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour

Quick Facts

Federal labour standards apply to the federally regulated private sector, as well as to most federal Crown corporations and certain activities on First Nations reserves.

Amendments coming into force on September 1, 2019 to help workers achieve better work‑life balance include, among others:

to help workers achieve better work‑life balance include, among others: new leaves such as personal leave of up to 5 days, including 3 days with pay, and leave for victims of family violence of up to 10 days with 5 days paid;



leave for traditional Indigenous practices of up to 5 unpaid days;



unpaid leave for court or jury duty;



expanded bereavement leave from 3 to 5 days, 3 of them paid;



improved access to many existing leaves (e.g. critical illness, death/disappearance of a child and reservist leave) and general holiday pay by eliminating length of service requirements;



increased annual vacation entitlements (3 weeks after 5 years of service, 4 weeks after 10 years of service);



new breaks and rest periods (medical and nursing breaks, work breaks); and



medical leave (covering personal illness or accident, organ/tissue donation and medical appointments).

For a complete list of changes, please consult the backgrounder on flexible work arrangements and modernizing labour standards.

Backgrounder: Flexible work arrangements and modernizing labour standards

As part of the Budget Implementation Act, 2017, No. 2 (Bill C-63), the Government of Canada introduced legislation that includes a comprehensive package of significant amendments to the Canada Labour Code (the Code). The amendments will give federally regulated workers the right to request flexible work arrangements, such as flexible start and finish times and the ability to work from home. These amendments received Royal Assent on December 14, 2017.

Subsequently, the Budget Implementation Act, 2018, No. 2 (Bill C-86), introduced further amendments to ensure safe and equitable workplaces where employees' rights are protected and to support flexibility in the workplace. This includes the obligation to provide advance notice of schedules, changes to improve employees' eligibility for entitlements, new breaks and increased annual vacations. These amendments received Royal Assent on December 13, 2018.

These amendments to federal labour standards are coming into force in waves. A number of changes have already come into force, while others are scheduled for 2020 and beyond. Visit this webpage for more details.

The following changes come into force on September 1, 2019:

Length of service requirement

The length of time a new employee needs to work before being able to take certain types of leave has been eliminated or reduced for some leaves.

Employees will have access to the following leaves as of their first day of work:

general holiday pay

medical leave

maternity and parental leave

leave related to critical illness

leave related to death or disappearance of a child

Employees will see the length of service requirements reduced:

from 6 months to 3 months for leave for members of the reserve force

from 6 years to 5 years to be eligible for 3 weeks of vacation with pay

For more information, see Leave of absence.

New and improved leaves

Employees will have:

Personal leave of up to 5 days with 3 days paid

of up to 5 days with 3 days paid Leave for traditional Indigenous practices of up to 5 days

of up to 5 days Leave for victims of family violence of up to 10 days with 5 of these days paid

of up to 10 days with 5 of these days paid Leave for court or jury duty for the time necessary to attend court to act as a witness or a juror or participate in a jury selection process

for the time necessary to attend court to act as a witness or a juror or participate in a jury selection process Extended bereavement leave from 3 to 5 days with three days paid

from 3 to 5 days with three days paid Improved access to medical leave (formerly sick leave) such as for appointments and organ/tissue donation

For more information, see Leave of absence.

Vacation and general holidays

Employees will have more flexibility when taking annual vacations:

Vacation time may be taken in more than one period

Vacation time may be postponed/interrupted if eligible for another leave

Another day off may be substituted for a general holiday

The length of service requirement for 3 weeks of paid vacation will be reduced from 6 years to 5 years

Employees can take 4 weeks of vacation with pay after 10 years of service

For more information, see Balancing work and home life.

Hours of work and overtime

Employees will benefit from arrangements common in many federally regulated workplaces.

Employees will have the right to:

request overtime as time in lieu

refuse overtime work for family responsibilities in limited circumstances

request flexible work arrangements including flexible start and finish times and the ability to work from home

Employers must provide employees, subject to exceptions, with:

a 24-hour written notice of shift change

a 96-hour advance notice of an employee's schedule

30 minute breaks within every five consecutive hours

8 hour rest periods

For more information, see Balancing work and home life.

Breaks and rest periods

Employees will benefit from arrangements common in many federally regulated workplaces.

Employees will have:

unpaid breaks for medical reasons, and

unpaid breaks for breastfeeding or expressing breast milk.

For more information, see Federal labour standards.

