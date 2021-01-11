Government of Canada to ensure that international travellers cannot access recovery benefits during mandatory quarantine

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has strongly urged Canadians to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19. As Canadians continue to make difficult but important sacrifices for their health and their communities, the Government of Canada has been there to support them every step of the way, including through the creation of three new benefits for workers who do not qualify for EI: the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB), the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit (CRCB) and the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit (CRSB).

The Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit, along with the other recovery benefits, was never intended to incentivize or encourage Canadians to disregard public health advice. Rather, these benefits were put in place to ensure Canadian workers could continue to make ends meet during the pandemic, and that no Canadian would have to make the choice between putting food on the table or going to work sick.

To ensure these important benefits provide the targeted support Canadians expect, the Government of Canada is taking immediate action to ensure all three benefits – the CRB, CRCB, and CRSB – do not incent people to disregard the clear public health advice against travelling abroad. The Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, will be proposing legislation so that, retroactive to January 3, 2021, all international travellers who need to quarantine upon return to Canada, including people returning from vacation, visiting loved ones, and attending to real estate matters abroad, will not be eligible to receive support from any of the Canada Recovery Benefits for the period of their mandatory quarantine. Individuals who are exempt from the mandatory quarantine requirements under the Quarantine Act, such as health care workers who need to cross the border for work, will be eligible to apply following their return to the country.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) will update the application process for the three recovery benefits on Monday, January 11. For claims covering a period beginning on or after January 3, 2021, applicants will need to indicate whether they were self-isolating or in quarantine due to international travel. Over the coming weeks, the CRA will delay processing claims for individuals who are self-isolating or in quarantine because of international travel until the legislative process is complete to ensure those who receive the benefit meet the latest eligibility criteria.

The Government of Canada continues to strongly urge all Canadians to avoid non-essential travel and to follow all public health and international travel guidelines. Canadians across the country are doing their part to protect their loved ones, communities, health care workers and all of those on the front lines of this pandemic. This important change will ensure the COVID programs we have in place support those efforts, and are there for Canadians who need them most.

"The Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit was created to provide workers with a paid sick leave option. We did this so that workers did not have to choose between going to work while impacted by COVID-19 and putting food on the table. The benefit was not intended to encourage Canadians to disobey public health and international travel guidelines. We have heard Canadians and are tightening the eligibility criteria for our COVID recovery benefits. We will ensure that these measures have no unintended consequences and will target individuals who travel for discretionary and non-essential purposes. This is not the time to travel abroad, and if you make the choice to do so, you will not be eligible for these benefits during your mandatory quarantine period."

–Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough

"The Canada Revenue Agency remains committed to delivering the Government of Canada's emergency benefits to support Canadians in the fight against COVID-19. Today's announcement will ensure that the Canada Recovery Benefits support workers who need these benefits the most, not those violating public health advice on international travel."

– Minister of National Revenue, Diane Lebouthillier

The CRSB provides income support to Canadian workers who are unable to work at least 50 percent of their scheduled work week because they are sick, under quarantine or must self-isolate due to COVID-19. It is also for Canadians who are more susceptible to COVID-19 due to an underlying condition.

Over the coming weeks, the CRA will delay processing claims for individuals who are self-isolating or in quarantine because of international travel until the legislative process is complete to ensure those who receive the benefit meet the latest eligibility criteria.

As of January 3, 2021 , the number of unique applicants that have accessed the recovery benefits are:

, the number of unique applicants that have accessed the recovery benefits are: 1,445,530 for the Canada Recovery Benefit;



277,570 for the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit; and



299,090 for the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit.

Individuals must meet all eligibility criteria for the Canada Recovery Benefits including the requirement to be residing in Canada and be present in Canada for the period for which the individual is making the claim.

and be present in for the period for which the individual is making the claim. With the CRSB, eligible Canadians can receive $500 ( $450 after taxes withheld) for a one-week period. If their situation continues past one week, they can apply again for up to a total of two weeks between September 27, 2020 and September 25, 2021 .

( after taxes withheld) for a one-week period. If their situation continues past one week, they can apply again for up to a total of two weeks between and . As of January 7, 2021 , air travellers five years of age or older are required to present a negative COVID-19 test result to the airline prior to boarding international flights bound for Canada . Once they arrive they must:

, air travellers five years of age or older are required to present a negative COVID-19 test result to the airline prior to boarding international flights bound for . Once they arrive they must: Isolate for 14 days if they have symptoms of COVID-19 or if they know they have COVID-19;

for 14 days if they of COVID-19 or if they know they have COVID-19;

Quarantine for 14 days if they do not have symptoms; and

for 14 days if they

Comply with mandatory isolation or quarantine requirements – failure to comply will result in fines, penalties or imprisonment.

