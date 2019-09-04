Government of Canada Supports Vancouver International Film Festival

The Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament (Vancouver Centre), announces more than $1.4 million in funding for the Greater Vancouver International Film Festival Society's 2019 Vancouver International Film Festival as well as cultural infrastructure upgrades to its main theatre

VANCOUVER, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament (Vancouver Centre), announced significant investments in the Greater Vancouver International Film Festival Society for enhancements to the Vancouver International Film Centre as well as support for the 2019 Vancouver International Film Festival. She made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

The society will receive $1,361,157 through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund for renovations to its 2,400 sq. ft. atrium. Upgrades include the addition of a micro-theatre to present films and events to smaller audiences, a virtual reality and augmented reality film lounge and a production room. The project will also result in a reconfigured atrium that will be used as a multi-use presentation space, primarily for smaller scale film presentations and events. These improvements will allow for a larger variety of activities inside the Vancouver International Film Centre and will enhance the experience for patrons.

Built in 2005, the centre also includes the VanCity Theatre, an important community space in downtown Vancouver. The redevelopment of the centre will allow the society to expand its programming and its partnerships with not-for-profit film, arts and culture organizations.

The society will also receive $102,500 from the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program for this year's Vancouver International Film Festival, one of the largest Canadian cinema showcases in the world. Festival activities include film screenings, question and answer sessions with local filmmakers, and post-screening events. This additional support was made possible in part by the government's reinvestment of $50 million in support of festivals, arts presenters, and community celebrations, as outlined in Budget 2019.

Quotes

"Canada's film sector is second to none and our government is proud to support the Greater Vancouver International Film Festival Society as it to showcases Canadian cinema year after year. The film centre serves as a cultural landmark in Greater Vancouver, and is a place to bring together British Columbia's thriving arts and culture sector. Congratulations to the festival on another great edition, and for moving forward with this important project. I also congratulate outgoing Executive Director Jacqueline Dupuis, whose leadership has helped cement the festival as one of Canada's signature cultural events each year."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"Now in its 38th year, the Vancouver International Film Festival is one of our city's signature cultural events and a beacon for film aficionados of all stripes, drawing audiences from across Vancouver and around the world. The infrastructure improvements that this funding supports will create opportunities for networking and collaboration throughout the creative sector in British Columbia and beyond."

—The Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament (Vancouver Centre)

"On behalf of the board and staff of the Greater Vancouver International Film Festival Society, we are grateful for the Government of Canada's support for this critical project. As one of the last arthouse theatres in Vancouver, this expansion project will enhance our ability to better serve the community as a space for media arts to flourish and increase our capacity to bring cinema in all forms to Vancouver audiences. Canadian Heritage continues to demonstrate its commitment to strengthening the cultural sector and this key contribution will allow our organization to continue to grow sustainably into the future."

—Jacqueline Dupuis, Executive Director, Greater Vancouver International Film Festival Society

Quick Facts

Founded in 1982, the Greater Vancouver International Film Festival Society is a not-for-profit organization that operates the internationally acclaimed Vancouver International Film Festival. It also offers year-round programming at the Vancouver International Film Centre in downtown Vancouver.

The Vancouver International Film Festival is one of the five largest film festivals in North America and one of Vancouver's premier cultural events. This year's festival takes place from September 26 to October 11, with screenings held in venues across the city.

The new Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality Film Lounge will showcase new and innovative forms of media arts, and engage VR/AR content creators. There is no facility in British Columbia for storytellers who work in this sector to share their work. The lounge will be a space for students to screen their works and connect with other content creators in the region.

The Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program increases opportunities for local artists, artisans, heritage performers or specialists to be involved in their community through festivals, events and projects. It also allows groups to commemorate their local history and heritage.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

In Budget 2017, the fund received an additional $30 million annually over a 10-year period, starting in 2018, to support creative hubs and other cultural spaces. This additional investment is a part of the social infrastructure component of the Investing in Canada Plan.

