Parliamentary Secretary David Myles visits the Satellite Théâtre in Moncton

MONCTON, NB, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian identity and culture drive innovation, economic growth and national pride. By supporting community initiatives that celebrate our cultural diversity, bring people together, and create spaces to share our diverse stories, heritage and traditions, we strengthen the bonds that unite us and build a Canada where everyone belongs.

Today, David Myles, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and to the Secretary of State (Nature) and Member of Parliament (Fredericton–Oromocto), announced over $1,200,000 in funding for projects under the Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program.

Through this funding, communities in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador will benefit from projects that advance anti-racism, diversity and inclusion; intercultural and interfaith understanding; and research to build awareness of the disparities and challenges faced by equity-deserving populations. Projects include interactive cultural events like festivals and celebrations, as well as projects to reduce barriers to employment in the arts and culture sectors.

As part of the funding commitments, an investment of $154,325 is allocated to support Satellite Théâtre, a Moncton-based organization that uses theatre to explore identity, migration and cultural dialogue. The funding will help provide tools, opportunities and spaces to racialized artists and cultural workers and empower them to become leaders within their communities.

With investments in our communities and in the promotion of multicultural and anti-racism projects, these initiatives are key to strengthening Canada's cultural and social fabric.

Quotes

"A strong and inclusive Canada is one where everyone sees themselves reflected in our stories, our stages and our cultural spaces. Culture is not only an expression of who we are; it's a core pillar of our sovereignty and economic strength. By supporting anti-racism initiatives and promoting cultural diversity, we help build communities that are vibrant, equitable and connected."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"These investments will have a meaningful impact across Atlantic Canada. They support the artists and organizations who bring our communities together, celebrate our diversity and challenge us to grow."

—David Myles, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and to the Secretary of State (Nature) and Member of Parliament (Fredericton–Oromocto)

Quick Facts

The projects announced today represent a total investment of $1,225,207 in Atlantic Canada.

Satellite Théâtre Inc. is a non-profit organization based in Moncton whose mandate is to promote a modern and open Francophone community in Canada through theatrical productions and outreach activities. This creative and touring theatre company produces shows that highlight the voices of marginalized people, whether they are Acadian, English-speaking, Indigenous or newcomers.

Satellite Théâtre is receiving $154,325 from the Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program for a project that supports the removal of barriers faced by racialized groups in the artistic and cultural sectors. The project will implement intercultural awareness initiatives targeting artistic organizations in New Brunswick, with a particular focus on the theatre community.

Data Tables

Projects receiving funding under the Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program Region Recipient Project Funded amount New Brunswick Satellite Théâtre Multiculturalisme dans le théâtre acadien $154,325 Star Light Entertainment Association Inc. Summer Soulsa 2025 $12,000 Greater Moncton Scottish Association Inc. (The) 19th annual Greater Moncton Highland Games & Scottish Festival $15,000 Cedar Festival Lebanese Cedar Festival $7,000 Filipino-Canadian Community of New Brunswick Incorporated 10 Years of Filipino Heritage: New Brunswick's Celebration 2025 & 2026 $20,000 Jamaican Canadian Association of New Brunswick Atlantic JerkFest 2025 $5,000 Asian Heritage Society of New Brunswick Inc. - Saint John Chapter Greater Saint John Asian Heritage Month Celebrations $22,000 Asian Heritage Society of New Brunswick Inc. - Fredericton Chapter 2025 Asian Heritage Month, Celebrating Canada and Asian Partnership $35,000 Arab Culture Club - Club de Culture Arabe Inc. Arab Heritage Festival 2025 $25,000 Nova Scotia Eye Level Gallery Society Developing Eye Level's Anti-Racism Policies in advance of hiring and HR changes $48,520 Dalhousie University Pathways to Equity: Black and Indigenous Curatorial Mentorships and Cultural Leaderships Initiative $105,580 Filipino Cultural Society of Nova Scotia Philippine Fiesta! Halifax 2025 $8,000 South Shore Multicultural Association South Shore Multicultural Festival 2025 $13,000 Union of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq (The) Indian Day School Commemoration Mawio'mi $60,000 Atlantic Kite Festivals Society East Coast Kite Festival 2025 $7,000 Africa Festival of Arts and Culture Society (Afacs) 2025 Africa Festival of Arts and Culture (Afrifest) (Year 1) / 2026 Africa Festival of Arts and Culture (Afrifest) (Year 2) $58,000 Jamaican Cultural Association of Nova Scotia (Jcans) JCANS 12th Caribbean Diaspora Multicultural Celebration $27,000 Ndi Igbo Cultural Association, Ns Áfàméfùnà & Iri-Ji 2025: Harvest of Stories & Yams $7,000 Sanskar Cultural Society Holi: The Color Carnival - Celebrating Asian Heritage $4,750 Delmore Buddy Daye Learning Institute Inc. The African Nova Scotian History Challenges Awards Ceremony $16,300 Celtic Cultural Society of Nova Scotia 2025 Halifax Celtic Cultural Festival $23,000 Nova Multifest Society Nova Multifest 2025 $35,000 Bangladesh Community Association of Nova Scotia Promoting Inclusivity: Initiatives Against Anti-Asian Racism in Nova Scotia by observing Bengali New Year $3,500 Cedar Festival Lebanese Cedar Festival $7,000 Newfoundland and Labrador Labrador Creative Arts Festival Inc. Labrador Creative Arts Festival: Transforming the Next 50 $125,000 Association for New Canadians Pathways to Leadership: Empowering Newcomer and Racialized Youth in NL's Arts and Creative Industry $169,232 Eastern Edge Art Gallery Inc. Art for Equity: Outreach Tour and Symposium $200,000 Benoits Cove Elmastukwek Mawiomi $12,000

