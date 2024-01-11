Gaspésie organization receives a total of over $3.5M in financial assistance from CED.

GASPÉ, QC, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting innovation contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles–de-la–Madeleine and Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, non–repayable contributions totalling $3,525,000 for Nergica, a college centre for technology transfer (CCTT) affiliated with the Cégep de la Gaspésie et des Îles.

Nergica is an applied research centre that stimulates innovation and technology transfer in renewable energy to accelerate its development and adoption. Through development, optimization, and mentoring activities in the sectors of wind power, solar power, and hybrid solutions for businesses and communities, it demonstrates its expertise: the search for solutions that integrate renewable energy. Its unique full–scale research infrastructure situated in a cold climate and in complex terrain represents one of its major strengths.

CED will support Nergica with up to $3M over three years to help it improve the capacity for business innovation and to develop a structure for the wind power industrial cluster's network. This assistance will also enable the organization to maintain its services and to continue to provide businesses in Quebec's wind power industry with development and innovation support.

The CCTT will also receive a $525,000 contribution from CED that will enable Nergica to develop, structure, and support innovation in the photovoltaic solar energy industry. The assistance mainly covers the salaries of resources assigned to technological guidance and innovation and fees related to business development and communications for the project.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports innovative businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy. Innovation is a major contributor to growth and a key asset in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"Helping businesses innovate so they can develop and adopt cleaner sources of energy is a priority in our economic recovery plan. That is why the Government of Canada is providing its support to Nergica, an organization that develops projects to accelerate the green transition among businesses and to increase their capacity for innovation in this area, which will contribute to cleaner economic growth in the Gaspésie region and across Quebec and Canada. By leveraging innovative projects such as those by Nergica and by fostering the adoption of sustainable energy processes, we are investing in the well-being of future generations."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles–de-la–Madeleine and Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Technological innovation is a core solution in the fight against climate change, and this is why we are proud to support Nergica through CED today. Thanks to this assistance, Nergica will continue to boost businesses and communities in the development of renewable energy, thereby enabling them to remain competitive, while also benefiting the entire Gaspésie region and the Quebec and Canadian economy."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"A successful energy transition and the sufficient supply of renewable energy stem, in large part, from research and innovation activities in this field. It is with great enthusiasm that Nergica today receives these funds, which will enable it to continue to guide businesses in the wind and solar power industries as they develop innovative projects. We give warm thanks to the Government of Canada for funding these two projects through CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program."

Frédéric Côté, General Manager, Nergica

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Cell: 613-327-5918, [email protected]