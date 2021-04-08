BURNABY, BC, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - While the pandemic has been hard on everyone, it has been hardest on seniors. Seniors helped build the country we know and love today, and the Government of Canada is committed to helping reduce their social isolation.

Today, Deb Schulte, Minister of Seniors, took part in a virtual event with the United Way of the Lower Mainland (UWLM) for the official national launch of Healthy Aging CORE (Collaborative Online Resources and Education), funded by $250,000 from the Government of Canada. This online knowledge hub will help organizations access resources, communicate, coordinate, collaborate and learn from one another so they can better serve seniors.

CORE knowledge hubs in British Columbia and Alberta have demonstrated their effectiveness in linking and strengthening the growing network of staff and volunteers engaged in non-medical programs and services for supporting independent living of older residents. The UWLM is using this federal investment to expand Healthy Aging CORE, strengthening supports for the healthy aging of seniors across the country.

The funding was provided under the pan-Canadian stream of New Horizons for Seniors Program, a federal grants and contributions program whose goal is to support projects that help improve the well-being and quality of life of seniors.

"The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring seniors have the supports and services they need, while staying safe. We're proud to partner with the United Way of the Lower Mainland to better support community organizations that serve seniors all across Canada, helping them improve the local supports that are so vital to seniors' quality of life."

– Minister of Seniors, Deb Schulte

"I am excited about the launch of CORE Canada, as I know this unique knowledge exchange platform can help bring together on a national level the growing network of staff, volunteers, researchers and organizations that are working to support and advance independent living for older Canadians. We created and have been using this platform in B.C. for several years, and the community-based seniors' serving sector really appreciates how Healthy Aging CORE B.C. helps them connect, exchange information and collaborate—all in support of aging at home, in community."

– Kahir Lalji, United Way of the Lower Mainland

CORE began as a knowledge hub in British Columbia with funding from the Province, the United Way and later the Government of Canada .





with funding from the Province, the United Way and later the Government of . Seniors who are socially isolated make more visits to emergency rooms, use more medication, fall more often and enter residential care sooner.





Seniors are the fastest-growing demographic group in Canada . By 2037, the number of seniors will reach 9.6 million, representing close to one quarter of Canada's population.





. By 2037, the number of seniors will reach 9.6 million, representing close to one quarter of population. The pan-Canadian stream of the NHSP supports innovative projects that create a significant impact in their communities. It invests in initiatives that address the complex needs of seniors.

