Investment of over $280,000 from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions to help agri–food processing sector businesses in the Outaouais to grow and create jobs.

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Canadian agri-food industry has been hit hard by COVID-19. The Government of Canada has taken important steps to accompany the industry in this difficult time and is committed to giving it the tools it needs to make it through the crisis and come out stronger and more competitive than before. That is why the government is working in close collaboration with Quebec's agri–food businesses and organizations to help them to innovate and increase their productivity, as well as create jobs.

Supporting the Table agroalimentaire de l'Outaouais

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec), accompanied by Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil‒La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors, today announced $284,000 in financial assistance for the Table agroalimentaire de l'Outaouais (TAO) for the next three fiscal years.

The project aims to grow the Outaouais food processing sector. It involves providing mentoring services around marketing, conducting various commercialization activities and implementing promotional initiatives for the sector and its products.

More specifically, this non-repayable contribution from CED will enable the organization to conduct marketing projects outside Quebec and to hold activities—including the Marché de Noël Croquez l'Outaouais at Les Promenades Gatineau—to support Outaouais agri-food businesses. The project will lead to the creation of one job.

Founded in 1997, the Table agroalimentaire de l'Outaouais, a non-profit organization, establishes and coordinates the priorities of the agri-food sector. It supports the marketing, promotion and development of sector businesses and their products.

Today's announcement proves once again the Government of Canada's commitment to the country's agri-food businesses. By assisting them in pursuing their activities and by stimulating their growth, the government is helping the Quebec agri-food industry to play a major role in Canada's economic recovery.

Quotes

"The government has long been investing in the agri-food industry, especially to promote and develop businesses and their products. I am pleased that CED's ongoing support for businesses is giving them the means to face the current crisis and enabling them to actively participate in rebuilding our economy."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

"The investments announced today attest to the Government of Canada's willingness to support economic development in Quebec's regions by boosting the agri-food sector in its recovery efforts. In partnership with businesses and organizations, the government is striving to bolster regional economies and create good well-paying jobs here, in the Outaouais, and across all of Quebec's communities."

Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil‒La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors

"Homegrown businesses, along with those across the country, are essential to the recovery of our economy. Helping them innovate so they can better rebound from the crisis and thus enhance their competitiveness is at the heart of our priorities. With today's announcement, our message is clear: We are here for Quebec with concrete measures, and we are working with homegrown businesses and organizations to create jobs for Quebecers so that, together, we can rebuild a stronger, more resilient and more sustainable economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"The Table agroalimentaire de l'Outaouais (TAO) plays an important role in the region by supporting agricultural businesses around marketing. Assistance in developing markets, in developing projects such as the Marché de Noël Croquez l'Outaouais, in providing mentoring through the regulatory maze, to name just these few, are services provided by the TAO. That is why the TAO would like to thank CED for its financial support enabling it to play this crucial role in boosting marketing in the region. In the current context, which has suddenly awakened consumers to the importance of backing local products from homegrown businesses, we can expect an increase in demand and enthusiasm for agri-food products from the Outaouais, with the TAO being called on to play an even greater role."

Chantale Vaillancourt, President of the Table agroalimentaire de l'Outaouais and Co-owner of the Aux pleines saveurs Organic Vegetable Farm

Quick facts

Today's announcement is being made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and minister responsible for the six regional development agencies, including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and minister responsible for the six regional development agencies, including CED. Funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

