ST. JOHN'S, NL, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - As Canada works towards recovery, investments in our airport infrastructure continue to be crucial to maintain safety, security, and connectivity for travellers, workers, and communities. Government of Canada investments also help ensure Canada's aviation industry is well-positioned to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, the Minister of Labour, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, and Member of Parliament for St. John's East, Joanne Thompson, announced new funding of more than $22.5 million to help the St. John's International Airport recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support continued air services and important transportation infrastructure projects at the airport.

The airport will receive over $18 million from Transport Canada's Airport Critical Infrastructure Program to support the rehabilitation of the asphalt on multiple runways, taxiways, and aprons, improvements to lighting, signage and drainage systems, and the replacement of heavy airside mobile equipment including aircraft rescue firefighting vehicles, runway snow plows and ice sweepers.

These investments will help maintain safe airport operations for aircraft, passengers, crews, and airport workers. In addition to the funding for the critical infrastructure projects, the Government of Canada also provided the St. John's International Airport with $3.6 million from Transport Canada's Airport Relief Fund to help it maintain continued airport operations and essential air services for residents and workers in St. John's and surrounding communities.

Quotes

"As we move forward with the safe and gradual return of activity in the aviation sector, in a way that continues to support the health, safety, and security of all Canadians, it will be imperative that we continue to ensure a vibrant and competitive Canadian air sector. These critical investments will allow the St. John's International Airport to invest in the infrastructure and tools needed to help re-invigorate the aviation industry and allow Canadians to feel safe and secure when they travel."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"A vibrant and financially strong airport in St. John's is important for our economy and our recovery. The St. John's International Airport has worked hard to provide safe and reliable travel during the pandemic for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, and our government's investment will help it return to pre-pandemic levels and grow for the future."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan

Minister of Labour

"St John's International Airport is indeed a gateway to Canada and the world. Today's announcement provides critical support to continued airport operations. As we begin to emerge from the COVID-19 travel restrictions, this support will strengthen capacity and enhance our competitive advantage as a business and vacation destination."

Joanne Thompson

Member of Parliament for St. John's East

"This investment allows us to replace key pieces of our aging heavy vehicle fleet and also rehabilitate many of our airfield surfaces. These projects will help ensure safe and efficient airport operations for all of our stakeholders for many years to come. While the pandemic has caused our Airport immense financial challenges, the ability to progress this work and replace critical infrastructure means that we can focus on air service recovery and development and continue to provide much needed connectivity for our province."

Peter Avery

Chief Executive Officer

St. John's International Airport Authority

Quick Facts

The Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, launched in May 2021 , will provide $571.2 million in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security, connectivity to mass transit systems, or testing and screening related to COVID-19 and its variants.

, will provide in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security, connectivity to mass transit systems, or testing and screening related to COVID-19 and its variants. The Airport Relief Fund, launched in May 2021 , provided $64.8 million in funding in 2021-2022 for targeted airports whose 2019 revenues were less than $250 million .

Associated Links

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Laurel Lennox, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media Relations: Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]