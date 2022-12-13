Outaouais business receives over $260,000 in financial assistance from CED.

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting manufacturing businesses contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull‍–‍Aylmer, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Treasury Board, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, a repayable contribution of $266,699 for Rochef Chocolatier inc. This CED support will enable the Gatineau SME to improve its productivity and expand its operations by acquiring manufacturing equipment, all while maintaining its Safe Quality Food certification.

Rochef Chocolatier specializes in manufacturing chocolate products. It has a variety of confections noted for the use of quality chocolate with flavours that combine pleasure with nutritional value. Its products are distributed in fine food shops and pharmacy and food chains. CED's support will focus on the acquisition of automated equipment, including decorator, coating, and dosing machines, as well as fitting out work, and aims to improve the business's productivity and increase its production capacity. The project will enable Rochef Chocolatier to serve new markets.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy. They are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"By investing in improved processes at Rochef Chocolatier, our government is following through on its commitments and helping businesses to grow, innovate, and export their products. We are determined to accompany them so that our economy can bounce back even stronger. Rochef Chocolatier is a major contributor to the Outaouais region's economic vitality, and the success of its project to expand its operations will without a doubt be felt throughout the region."

The Honourable Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull‍–‍Aylmer, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Treasury Board

"SMEs such as Rochef Chocolatier are essential engines of our economy and our communities. Recognized for the excellence of its products, the Gatineau business is always driving towards new opportunities and developing different markets. Our government believes it is important to support projects such as this one by this regional jewel. All my congratulations to Roch Fournier and Alain Fredette, as well as the rest of the Rochef Chocolatier team, on your vision!"

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‍–‍Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Thanks to CED's ever-constant assistance and support, we will be able to improve our employees' productivity and quality of life with the addition of advanced equipment. By automating repetitive tasks, we will thus be able to enhance our offering outside the country by proposing a variety of products, while continuing to develop new products and innovations with our master chocolatiers."

Alain Fredette, President, Rochef Chocolatier

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]