Project will support families in Sudbury who have experienced, are experiencing, or are at-risk of experiencing violence.

SUDBURY, ON, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Family violence and gender-based violence are serious public health issues that are strongly linked to mental health concerns and can have long-lasting consequences for survivors and for those around them. These issues touch families in all parts of Canada, and include many different forms of physical, verbal and emotional abuse and neglect. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting all survivors of family and gender-based violence and safeguarding the health and safety of those at risk.

Today, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced $589,340 in funding over four years to support the Sudbury YWCA Building Opportunities for Women (BOW) program which aims to support the mental an physical well-being of women experiencing, or who may be at risk of experiencing family and gender-based violence.

This 12-week trauma-informed program offers facilitated workshops to women aged 16 and over in which they can explore the roots of gender-based violence, address their own self-esteem and vulnerabilities, and identify their future education and training needs. The BOW program also helps participants meet new people, be exposed to relevant and exciting learning opportunities and achieve greater financial and social stability in their lives.

Today's funding comes at a critical time as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to negatively impact children, women and families at risk of violence due to disrupted services and additional emotional stressors affecting caregivers such as parental stress, depression and problematic alcohol use.

Today's investment is an important step in the right direction, and will help build evidence on what health promotion interventions and supports work in Canadian Communities. The federal government will continue working to prevent family and gender-based violence, support survivors and break the cycle of violence in families and communities from coast to coast to coast.

Quotes

"Everyone deserves to live safe and free from family violence, but for many women, that isn't their reality. The funding announced today in Sudbury will be instrumental in helping women who have experienced or are at risk of family and gender-based violence find the support they need to build their self-esteem and achieve safety and stability in their lives. This investment is an important step forward, but we know we have more to do. Our government will continue to take action against family and gender-based violence and to build a future where all people are treated with dignity and respect."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"Violence against women is a major public and clinical health problem and a violation of human rights. It is rooted in and perpetuates gender inequalities. Further establishing promising practices based on empirical evidence, the Building Opportunities for Women (BOW) program aims to decrease isolation through connections to peers and community, mitigate dependency by exploring future education, training and career opportunities and build self-confidence. Participants will explore the roots of gender-based violence, address their own self-esteem and vulnerabilities, and identify their future education and training needs."

Marlene Gorman

Executive Director, YWCA Sudbury, Genevra House

"As a leading voice for women, girls, Two-Spirit and gender diverse people, YWCA Sudbury is well-positioned to deliver this meaningful initiative for survivors, and those experiencing family and gender-based violence in our community. Today's investment comes at a crucial time and is a vital step in the right direction to help prevent family and gender-based violence, while supporting the mental and physical well-being."

Viviane Lapointe

Member of Parliament for Sudbury

Quick Facts

One third of Canadian adults report having experienced maltreatment as a child.

Family violence affects future relationships and future generations: children who have been abused, neglected or exposed to intimate partner violence are at risk of experiencing or perpetrating violence in adulthood.

The Survey of COVID and Mental Health indicates risk factors for child maltreatment and family violence have increased. Risk factors include depression, parental stress and alcohol consumption. Additionally, five percent of Canadians reported concerns about violence in their homes during the third wave of the pandemic, between February and May 2021 .

