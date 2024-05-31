Funding will advance the next generation of cutting-edge Canadian research and innovation infrastructure

OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Modern, high-quality research facilities and equipment are essential for breakthroughs in Canadian research and science. These laboratories and research centres are where medical and other scientific breakthroughs are born, helping to solve real-world problems and create the economic opportunities of the future.

Today, the Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament for Gatineau, highlighted $176 million over five years, through Budget 2024, to support CANARIE, a national not-for-profit organization that connects Canada's researchers, educators, and innovators, to each other and to scientific data and instruments through an ultra high-speed network. CANARIE is also the Canadian operator for eduroam, the secure, global Wi-Fi network for students and researchers.

With network speeds hundreds of times faster than conventional home and office networks, this investment will ensure this critical infrastructure can securely connect researchers across Canada's world-leading post-secondary institutions. CANARIE and its 13 provincial and territorial partners form Canada's National Research and Education Network (NREN). The NREN connects Canada's researchers, educators, and innovators to each other and to global data and technology. CANARIE collaborates with partners in the NREN, government, academia, and the private sector to strengthen cybersecurity at over 220 Canadian post-secondary institutions and research facilities.

Canada's world-class research facilities play a critical role in finding solutions to major challenges and advancing a resilient and sustainable future. Investments in infrastructure drive innovation and help attract and train the next generation of scientific talent, creating a better future for all Canadians and people around the world.

"Canadian research has helped improve our society, economy and healthcare, time and time again. These strategic investments underscore the government dedication to fostering innovation, addressing global challenges, and nurturing the next generation of scientific leaders. Through enhancing cutting-edge facilities and equipment, these initiatives will propel Canadian research to new heights of excellence."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"CANARIE plays a crucial role in advancing Canada's digital economy by providing high-speed networks, data management tools, and cybersecurity solutions for research institutions across the country. This funding underscores our government's commitment to fostering innovation and ensuring that Canadian researchers have the world-class tools and resources they need to drive groundbreaking discoveries and bolster our nation's competitiveness on the global stage. Together, we're creating opportunities, boosting innovation, and accelerating economic growth for generations to come."

– The Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Advancing the next generation of cutting-edge Canadian research and innovation infrastructure is essential to find solutions to major challenges and to advance an innovative and sustainable future. Investments like this one demonstrate our government's ongoing commitment to supporting Canada's science and research ecosystem."

– The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Gatineau

"Congratulations to CANARIE on the renewal of their five-year mandate with our government, allowing them to continue their cutting-edge support of Canadian researchers, educators and innovators. Since 1993, CANARIE has grown to be a global leader, creating a powerful digital platform connecting our world class researchers and educational institutions to one another and the world. Our renewed investment in CANARIE over the next five years will further enhance scientific collaboration and accelerate Canadian innovation, opening new frontiers leading to Canadian economic growth and the well-being of our people."

– Yasir Naqvi, Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre

Since 2016, the government has provided more than $16 billion to support science and research.

to support science and research. This new investment builds on existing federal research support: The Strategic Science Fund, which announced the results of its first competition in December 2023, providing $800 million to support 24 third-party science and research organizations starting in 2024-25; Canada recently concluded negotiations to be an associate member of Horizon Europe, which will enable Canadians to access a broader range of research opportunities under the European program starting this year; In addition, Budget 2024 provides $825 million to increase support for master's, doctoral and post-doctoral students, as well as $1.8 billion to the federal granting councils to increase core research grant funding and support Canadian researchers. The steady increase in federal funding for extramural and intramural science and technology by the government which was 44 per cent higher in 2023 relative to 2015.



