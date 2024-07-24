Fierté Montréal receives $113,750 in financial assistance from CED.

MONTRÉAL, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting a more inclusive, sustainable, competitive economy contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non‑repayable contribution of $113,750 for Fierté Montréal. This CED support enabled the organization to develop and implement an international marketing strategy to promote the 2024 edition of Festival Fierté Montréal.

Since 2007, Fierté Montréal has been amplifying the voices of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities to ensure their representation, their inclusion and the recognition of their rights in society. Promoting the festival abroad helps to raise its international profile and develop tourism, as well as stimulate social and cultural diversity among Montréalers and Quebecers in a context of intersectionality and the creation of sustainable connections.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"The support announced today highlights our willingness to boost the tourism industry and our renewed commitment towards businesses, organizations and Canadians. CED's financial contribution for Fierté Montréal is excellent news for the Greater Montréal region and its drawing power! Thanks to the Government of Canada's investments in tourism experiences, we are ready to host tourists from home and around the world."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"Montréal's festivals showcase our city's artistic vitality, creativity and diversity. The Festival Fierté Montréal stands out because it contributes not only to economic development in the metropolitan region, through tens of millions of dollars in tourism spending, but also to its social development. Each year, tens of thousands of tourists from around the world join us to celebrate the creativity and resilience of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities. CED's ongoing support makes it possible for us to ensure this encounter between the communities from home and abroad takes place; it is a key ingredient in protecting, maintaining and advancing human rights."

Simon Gamache, Executive Director, Fierté Montréal

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

