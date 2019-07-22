Government of Canada Supports Festivities Marking Nouvelle City's 150th Anniversary

Member of Parliament Rémi Massé announces more than 300,000 dollars in funding to support Nouvelle City's 150th anniversary festivities

NOUVELLE, QC, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Mr. Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon–La Mitis–Matane–Matapédia, announced today 311,500 dollars in funding to support community celebrations and festivities to mark Nouvelle City's 150th anniversary. Mr. Massé made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

From this investment, 225,000 dollars are being provided under the Legacy Fund component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program, administered by the Department of Canadian Heritage. The Legacy Fund provides funding for community-initiated capital projects that commemorate significant local anniversaries and engage communities in their heritage. In addition to this amount, Nouvelle is also receiving $86,500 from the Community Anniversaries component of the same program.

Projects like these have a major impact in Quebec, in the arts and culture sector as well as on tourism and economic development.

Additional support for arts, culture and celebrations

Mr. Massé also pointed out the increased investment of more than $50 million announced in Budget 2019 to support a wide range of arts, culture and heritage events, including festivals, arts performance and community celebrations throughout Canada.

It will enable more Canadians to see, hear and appreciate Canada's talented and diverse artists by bringing festivals and performing arts series to more communities across the country. It will allow us to celebrate our communities' diverse origins and reaffirm our commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

Hundreds of recipients will benefit from this additional support through these funding programs. This investment will help meet their current and growing needs, particularly in rural and remote regions, and support the continued growth of our creative economy in communities across the country.



Quotes

"Festivals are wonderful occasions to celebrate our culture and heritage with family and friends. Our government is proud to support festivals that showcase our communities, our diversity, and the incredible talent of Canadian artists. These festivals also stimulate the creative economy throughout our country. My message to all Canadians is: go out, explore and have fun!"

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"Just like many other local municipalities, Nouvelle gets inspired by festivals and celebrations. I am thrilled that our government recognizes the importance of these events, which contribute to the economy, help us to celebrate as a family and make our communities and Quebec such a great place to live."

—Mr. Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon–La Mitis–Matane–Matapédia,

Quick Facts

The funding is provided through the Celebrate Canada program, the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities through Arts and Heritage Program, and the Canada Arts Presentation Fund.

The Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program increases opportunities for local artists, artisans, heritage performers or specialists to be involved in their community through festivals, events and projects.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series, as well as their support organizations.

Every year, the government supports more than 1,350 festivals and performing arts events in more than 400 communities throughout Canada, through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund and the Building Communities through Arts and Heritage program.

Celebrate Canada provides funding to community-based activities celebrating and promoting National Indigenous People Day on June 21, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day on June 24, Canadian Multiculturalism Day on June 27, and Canada Day on July 1. This year, the program will also include National Acadian Day on August 15. Every year, more than 10 million Canadians participate in hundreds of events supported by this program throughout the country.

The increased funding in Budget 2019 for the Celebration and Commemoration Program will help expand the scope and visibility of these days of celebration, and to mark a new National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The additional investment of $50.25 million over two years (2019–2020 and 2020–2021) announced in the last budget will be distributed as follows:



$16 million over two years for the Canada Arts Presentation Fund;

over two years for the Canada Arts Presentation Fund; $14 million over two years for the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program; and

over two years for the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program; and $20.25 million over two years for the Celebration and Commemoration Program.

