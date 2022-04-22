Chelsea-based agri-tourism business receives $100,000 in financial assistance from CED.

CHELSEA, QC, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting the tourism industry contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Member of Parliament for Pontiac, Sophie Chatel, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, is today announcing a non-repayable contribution of $100,000 from CED for the business.

This assistance—provided under the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF) to mitigate the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic—will help in the development of a tourism destination based on eco-friendly practices, enabling the community in Chelsea to benefit from post-pandemic market opportunities.

More specifically, CED's support will enable the Distillerie du Square to acquire furnishings and other equipment for the tasting room and interpretation centre, and lead to the creation of 22 jobs.

The Distillerie du Square is an agri-tourism start-up that is part of a broader tourism and commercial development project called the Square Old Chelsea. Located on Chelsea's main street, the business will provide visitors with the opportunity to taste spirits developed on site. There will also be an interpretation centre that recounts the history of the spirits industry in Canada and the effervescent microbrewery industry in Quebec, as well as historical anecdotes about the village of Old Chelsea.

A key contributor to the Canadian economy, the tourism sector has been hit hard by the health crisis. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has put various measures in place to help businesses suffering the impacts of COVID-19. Launched in July 2021, the TRF was created specifically to help organizations and businesses in the tourism sector offer innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to welcome back international travellers.

"Today's announcement is another example of our government's commitment to invest in the tourism industry in these difficult times. The financial contribution granted to the Distillerie du Square is excellent news for Chelsea and the drawing power of the Outaouais region. Thanks to our investments in the industry, we are ensuring we will be ready to welcome tourists from home and from around the world."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"I am delighted that, in these crucial times, the Government of Canada is supporting businesses and organizations in the tourism industry in Chelsea. We must seize this opportunity to rethink the sector's products, services, and processes. Quebecers will have the chance to test these new ideas and, who knows, to become ambassadors of our region with the return of national and international tourism!"

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"Tourism is one of the sectors most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada. We will continue to support this sector during this difficult time. We will also continue to emphasize safety and ensure businesses receive the assistance they need to quickly regain their footing and prosper. The Tourism Relief Fund will help businesses adapt, make improvements and be ready to welcome back their guests. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector withstand the pandemic, recover, and eventually grow. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"CED's investment in our business is, for us, a sign of confidence in our ability to continue to develop projects that will make the village of Old Chelsea even more attractive. Our greatest wish is to make the Distillerie du Square—whose products will draw inspiration from the superb natural environment it is in—a source of pride for both the residents of Chelsea and the Outaouais region as a whole."

Manuela Teixeira, CEO, Distillerie du Square/Square Old Chelsea

Quick facts

With a national budget of $500 million , including $485 million administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and $15 million by Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED), the TRF is part of the billion dollars in tourism support announced in Budget 2021.

, including administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and by Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED), the TRF is part of the billion dollars in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. A minimum of $50 million of the Fund's national budget has been earmarked for Indigenous tourism projects. Indigenous communities that rely heavily on tourism have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

of the Fund's national budget has been earmarked for Indigenous tourism projects. Indigenous communities that rely heavily on tourism have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. A total of $118.7 million from the TRF has been allocated to CED to be administered in Quebec .

from the TRF has been allocated to CED to be administered in . Since the start of the pandemic, the tourism and hospitality sector has to date received an estimated $23 billion in support through federal emergency relief programs.

in support through federal emergency relief programs. SMEs represent 99.7% of Quebec businesses and contribute to 50% of the province's GDP.

businesses and contribute to 50% of the province's GDP. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

