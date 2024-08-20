Sherbrooke organization receives over $222,000 in financial assistance from CED.

SHERBROOKE, QC, Aug. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting the growth of businesses and organizations contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, accompanied by Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, today announced a non‑repayable contribution of $222,200 for Croquarium.

CED's support will help make it possible to develop and establish Maison Croquarium, a collective economy project aimed at the sustainable development of food-based community spaces (workshop space, processing kitchen, green roof, greenhouse and educational gardens) in Sherbrooke.

Established in 2005, Croquarium is a social economy non-profit organization (NPO) with a mission to help young people develop and thrive through educational gardening and sensory taste education. Creating Maison Croquarium will make it possible to pursue the organization's educational mission and support small businesses in their agri-food processing activities and marketing capacity.

This innovative social economy project involves, among other things, renovating a former kitchen and purchasing the equipment needed for a processing kitchen. Over time, the project will enable Croquarium to support small agri-food processing businesses that will be able to improve their performance and competitiveness by having access to commercial-grade equipment and a processing area that meets government requirements.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"The social economy is a major contributor to the vitality of Quebec's regions. By assisting organizations such as Croquarium to equip themselves with what they need to prosper, we are helping to stimulate local economies. Supporting the social economy is a priority for CED and for myself as Minister. I am delighted with CED's assistance for this project, whose spin-offs will be felt right across the region and throughout Quebec and Canada."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"Maison Croquarium will make it possible for the organization to guide small agri-food businesses, while also pursuing its mission to educate youth. This is excellent news for Sherbrooke, but also for the entire Cantons‑de‑l'Est region!"

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"CED's important financial support to create Maison Croquarium's processing kitchen is an important lever for this structural project in our community. Already, many food producers and processors in the region are waiting impatiently for our kitchen to open so they can begin or pursue their noble mission to nourish us with food with homegrown flavours!"

Martine David, Founder and Strategic Development Advisor, Croquarium

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

