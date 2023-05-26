YELLOWKNIFE, NT, May 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections (STBBI) are preventable, treatable and in many cases curable. However, these infections remain a significant public health concern in Canada and around the world.

Today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, announced $1 million, through the HIV and Hepatitis C Community Action Fund (CAF), to support FOXY, a community-based organization based in Yellowknife, addressing HIV, hepatitis C and other STBBI.

The CAF supports community-based interventions to address HIV, hepatitis C, and other STBBI, among key populations disproportionately affected by these infections. FOXY's project, SMASH: Preventing HIV, Hepatitis C & STBBI through Art, will increase knowledge of effective evidence-based STBBI prevention measures among Northern and Indigenous young men, including trans men and non-binary youth, between the ages of 13-17. The program aims to improve access to effective STBBI prevention, testing and treatment by providing culturally safe and stigma-free education and training through school and community-based workshops in the North.

The Government of Canada is committed to working with and supporting community-based organizations, Indigenous partners, provinces and territories, researchers, public health and the health sector to prevent new infections and support the global goal of ending HIV, hepatitis C and other STBBI as public health concerns by 2030.

Quotes

"Community-based organizations like FOXY play a critical role in working directly with vulnerable populations to improve access to effective STBBI prevention and to provide culturally-safe and stigma-free education and training for health and social service providers. Projects like these take us one more step closer towards reaching our global targets by 2030."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

"Our government recognizes the vital role that innovative community-based organizations like FOXY play in implementing local projects that improve access to STBBI prevention, testing, and treatment. We will continue to advance actions to support efforts in the Northwest Territories to reduce stigma toward impacted populations, improve their overall mental health and well-being, and connect people to appropriate care."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and Associate Minister of Health

"As the North continues to struggle with some of the highest rates of sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections in Canada, today's announcement will help FOXY continue to provide innovative programs for youth that promote mental and sexual health."

Michael McLeod

Member of Parliament, Northwest Territories

Quick Facts

Through the HIV and Hepatitis C Community Action Fund, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) invests $26.4 million annually to support time-limited projects (up to 5 years) across Canada to address HIV, hepatitis C and other sexually transmitted infections (e.g. chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis).

(PHAC) invests annually to support time-limited projects (up to 5 years) across to address HIV, hepatitis C and other sexually transmitted infections (e.g. chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis). On August 1, 2022 , the Government of Canada announced $17.9 million in time-limited funding (2022-2023) to improve access to testing, including $8 million to community-based organizations to support their capacity to distribute and promote HIV self-tests and link people to care. An additional $9.9 million was provided to the National Microbiology Laboratory to expand community-based testing in northern, remote, and isolated communities including $1.2 million to the BC Centre for Disease Control and BC's First Nations Health Authority to build on previous community-based testing initiatives, including testing for STBBI.

, the Government of announced in time-limited funding (2022-2023) to improve access to testing, including to community-based organizations to support their capacity to distribute and promote HIV self-tests and link people to care. An additional was provided to the National Microbiology Laboratory to expand community-based testing in northern, remote, and isolated communities including to the BC Centre for Disease Control and BC's First Nations Health Authority to build on previous community-based testing initiatives, including testing for STBBI. Efforts to address STBBI in Canada are guided by the Pan-Canadian Framework for Action on STBBI and the Government of Canada Five Year Action Plan on STBBI (Action Plan).

