Saint-Hyacinthe organization to receive $1M in financial assistance from CED to accelerate the green shift and sustainable development in Quebec's regions.

SAINT-HYACINTHE, QC, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Organizations that support businesses have a key role to play in ensuring Quebec's economy makes the environmental transition. They seek to innovate to help these businesses become more competitive and grow in a greener world.

That is why Annie Koutrakis, Member of Parliament for Vimy and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, is today announcing a non-repayable contribution of $1M for Cintech agroalimentaire.

Thanks to this CED support, the organization has been able to acquire and install technological equipment to help develop and process new sources of food high in plant proteins and to support the industry as it produces new finished products with added value. CED's assistance focuses on the overall cost of acquiring and installing this equipment, including a twin-screw extruder and an atomiser.

A major player in its industry, Cintech agroalimentaire is an innovation and applied research centre affiliated with the Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe that seeks to meet new expectations among consumers, and society as a whole, regarding food, as well as the industry's technological needs to accelerate its development. Through its innovative projects, Cintech agroalimentaire has been supporting the development of agri-food processing businesses since 1986.

A sustainable, just, and more inclusive economic recovery will come, among other things, through businesses making the green transition. The Government of Canada supports SMEs by fostering sustainable development in all regions across Quebec. Adapted programs and services are available to accelerate the launch of innovative projects, the adoption of clean technologies, and the development of greener products. In this way, CED is providing concrete assistance to Quebec's businesses, entrepreneurs, and workers so they can better position themselves and seize opportunities arising out of an economy in transition.

Quotes

"We must help SMEs make the green shift so they can carve a prime place out for themselves in tomorrow's economy. That is why the Government of Canada supports organizations such as Cintech agroalimentaire, whose project to guide businesses will help them reduce their environmental footprint, become more competitive, and innovate using clean technologies. I want to highlight the efforts of this organization as it helps to develop a sustainable economy. Congratulations!"

Annie Koutrakis, Member of Parliament for Vimy and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"The climate crisis is the greatest challenge of our times, and we must help businesses that want to be more respectful of the environment. That is why the Government of Canada is supporting Cintech agroalimentaire in its project to reduce the environmental footprint of businesses. The entire team at Cintech agroalimentaire can be proud of this project to acquire digital equipment and provide guidance in the field of food product processing; it is helping to build a better future for coming generations. You are an example to us all!"

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"This $1M in financial support, in addition to the $3.84M provided by CED over the last two years, is significant for the agri-food industry. This major contribution from CED, on top of a total investment of $1.96M by Cintech, enables us to meet the industrial needs of agri-food businesses that want to have access to advanced technologies. In fact, our recent installation in a larger, more modern building is enabling us to enhance accessibility to our technology park and our experts, who play a fundamental role in our new market offering."

Jean Lacroix, Chief Executive Officer, Cintech agroalimentaire

Quick facts

According to a 2022 survey by Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, 90% of Canadian manufacturing SMEs have not begun their transition to net‑zero emissions. Yet, SMEs generate approximately 30% of Canada's total GHG emissions.

total GHG emissions. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

The funding announced today has been granted under the Jobs and Growth Fund (JGF) program. This program targets businesses and economic organizations to help them prepare local economies for long‑term growth. It involves strategic investments in projects aimed at reducing Canada's environmental impact and fostering a green, resilient economy.

