OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - "Today, we celebrate National Acadian Day and honour the courage and resilience of the Acadian people, who have defended their language, culture, and identity for centuries.

From Caraquet to Chéticamp, from Bonaventure to Tignish, Acadians have helped shape our country's collective identity. Canada's new government is committed to preserving this heritage – by investing in celebrations of Acadian culture, by supporting Francophone students in minority settings, and by helping Francophone entrepreneurs grow their businesses in Acadian and other minority Francophone communities across the country and beyond.

These actions reflect our ambition to build a Canada that is inclusive and proud of the rich traditions of one of the oldest francophone communities in North America."

