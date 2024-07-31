Matane business receives $66,000 in financial assistance from CED.

MATANE, QC, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting manufacturing businesses contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue, along with the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, a repayable contribution of $66,000 for the Brûlerie de l'Atlantique. This CED support has enabled the business to acquire and install a piece of digitally controlled production equipment, an automated roaster, which will contribute to the growth of this innovative SME.

The Brûlerie de l'Atlantique (9229-3349 Québec Inc.) is a micro-roaster of organic certified fair-trade coffee, sourced from growers' cooperatives in Costa Rica, Mexico, Peru, Nicaragua and Guatemala, as well as Indonesia and Africa. Its main clients are bakeries, along with grocery stores, delicatessens, and specialized stores with specialty organic product departments. Acquiring this production equipment will enable the Matane business to expand and improve its production capacity.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"Today marks a new phase for the Brûlerie de l'Atlantique, which will be able to increase its capacity to produce roasted coffee thanks to CED's support. The entire team can be proud of this project to acquire innovative equipment that is helping this dynamic business to grow. The manufacturing industry is a pillar of our economy. That is why our government is committed to investing so that our SMEs remain competitive and innovative."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue

"It is a real source of pride to be able to witness the success of a business that has been part of the business world in Matane for 14 years now. The Brûlerie de l'Atlantique is today experiencing sustained growth, and its varieties of organic certified fair-trade coffees are recognized in the region. With this new support from CED, the business will be able to improve its production capacity and thereby pursue its expansion with new digital equipment."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"SMEs are at the heart of community development and are part of our economic growth plan. Thanks to CED's support, we are helping these businesses to not only enhance their productivity and competitiveness, but also to generate positive economic impacts for their communities. Congratulations to the entire team at the Brûlerie de l'Atlantique. Its contribution to Matane's economic vitality is essential, and our entire economy is benefitting from the success and spin-offs of its project."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"The entire team at the Brûlerie de l'Atlantique thanks CED for collaborating on the acquisition of a cutting-edge roaster. In addition to helping us double our production capacity, this new equipment will be more energy efficient and enable us to reduce our environmental footprint throughout our manufacturing process."

Mario Fournier, President, Brûlerie de l'Atlantique

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

