Project will support families who have experienced, are experiencing, or are at-risk of experiencing violence.

SHEDIAC, NB, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honorable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure, and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced an investment of $582,216 for the Beauséjour Family Crisis Resource Centre to deliver and test the Kids' Club & Moms' Empowerment program in rural and newcomer communities in Southeastern New Brunswick and the greater Fredericton area.

The program will support children exposed to family violence by helping to develop their emotional regulation skills and challenging beliefs about the acceptability of violence. The program will also empower mothers by giving them resources and tools to support their children and their parenting skills.

Child maltreatment and family violence are serious public health issues that have profound and long-lasting consequences. These issues affect families in all parts of Canada, and include many different forms of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse and neglect. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting all survivors of family and gender-based violence, as well as safeguarding the health and safety of those at risk.

The Government of Canada will continue working to prevent family and gender-based violence, support survivors, and break the cycle of violence in families and communities from coast to coast to coast.

Quotes

"Everyone deserves to live safe and free from family violence, but for many people in Canada that isn't a reality. The funding announced today in New Brunswick will be instrumental in helping children who have experienced or who are at risk of family violence find the support they need to achieve safety and stability in their lives, while strengthening key socioemotional skills. This investment is an important step forward, but we know we have more to do. Our government will continue to take action against family and gender-based violence, and support those who have been affected."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"The Beausejour Family Crisis Centre is a critical resource for mothers and children facing difficult situations. As a government, we'll continue to support their work and the work of similar organizations across the country so that together, we can end gender-based violence."

The Honourable Dominic Leblanc

Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Children who have witnessed family violence experience a number of devastating health impacts that, if left unaddressed, will not only continue into adulthood but will perpetuate the cycle of generational violence. This funding provides a critical opportunity to help our most vulnerable rural francophone and newcomer children in New Brunswick through the delivery and evaluation of the evidence-based program Kids Club and Moms Empowerment, which will both help children and their mothers heal, but will also help direct future policy and program development in our communities."

Kristal LeBlanc

CEO, Courage Centre - Beauséjour Family Crisis Resources Centre

Quick Facts

One-third of Canadian adults report having experienced maltreatment as a child.

Family violence affects future relationships and future generations: children who have been abused, neglected or exposed to intimate partner violence are at risk of experiencing or perpetrating violence in adulthood.

The Survey of COVID and Mental Health indicates risk factors for child maltreatment and family violence have increased. Risk factors include depression, parental stress and alcohol consumption. Additionally, five percent of Canadians reported concerns about violence in their homes during the third wave of the pandemic, between February and May 2021 .

. As part of the federal Gender-Based Violence Strategy , the Government of Canada has invested over $800 million , with $44 million per year ongoing. Additionally, Budget 2022 committed $539.3 million over five years (2022-2023 to 2026-2027), to support the implementation of the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence . Launched in November 2022 by the Federal, Provincial and Territorial Ministers responsible for the Status of Women, the National Action Plan sets a framework to have a Canada free of gender-based violence.

, the Government of has invested over , with per year ongoing. Additionally, Budget 2022 committed over five years (2022-2023 to 2026-2027), to support the implementation of the . Launched in by the Federal, Provincial and Territorial Ministers responsible for the Status of Women, the National Action Plan sets a framework to have a free of gender-based violence. PHAC is investing up to $10 million per year from 2022-23 to 2024-25, and up to $6.5 million in 2025-26, to support projects to deliver and test interventions that promote safe relationships and prevent intimate partner violence, child maltreatment and elder abuse.

