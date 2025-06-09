TORONTO, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - In an increasingly dangerous and divided world, Canada must be prepared – to defend our people and our values, to secure our sovereignty, and to protect our Allies. We must be prepared to lead and to shape a more stable and prosperous world. This entails government recognizing our new realities and investing in the measures required to meet this moment.

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that Canada's new government is rebuilding, rearming, and reinvesting in the Canadian Armed Forces.

With this increase, Canada will achieve NATO's 2 per cent target this year – half a decade ahead of schedule – and further accelerate our investments in years to follow, consistent with our security imperatives. The investment for 2025-26 will be over $9 billion.

Measures in this plan include:

Better pay for Canadian Armed Forces, improved recruitment and retention, and investments to support operational readiness, fleet maintenance, security, and infrastructure requirements.

New aircraft, armed vehicles, and ammunition, as well as support for projects currently underway.

Developing new drones and sensors to monitor the seafloor and the Arctic.

Repairing and maintaining existing ships, aircraft, and other assets.

More health care funding and staff for Armed Forces personnel.

Expanding the reach, security mandate, and abilities of the Canadian Coast Guard and integrating it into our NATO defence capabilities – to better secure our sovereignty and expand maritime surveillance.

Bolstering Canada's defence industrial capacity.

defence industrial capacity. Building capacity in artificial intelligence, cyber, quantum, and space.

Modern and secure digital infrastructure.

The plan will support key capabilities, including:

Arctic Over-the-Horizon Radar

Joint Counter-Drone Program

Joint Support Ships

Long-range precision strike capability

Increased domestic ammunition production

Additional logistics utility vehicles, light utility vehicles, and armoured vehicles

This government will also undertake efforts to support veterans, including modernizing the benefits system so veterans get supports sooner, streamlining military trade credentials in the civilian sectors, and improving health services for women veterans.

Canada requires these capabilities to uphold and assert its sovereignty and ensure our defence never becomes dependent on others again. As we strengthen the Canadian Armed Forces, we will also build up Canadian industry, driving innovation and creating good careers for Canadian workers and new opportunities for Canadian businesses. Now more than ever, we need to defend our sovereignty and safeguard Canada's people and interests.

Quotes

"In an increasingly dangerous and divided world, Canada must assert its sovereignty. We will rapidly procure new equipment and technology, build our defence industrial capacity, and meet our NATO defence commitment this year. Canada will seize this opportunity with urgency and determination."

— The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

"For generations, Canadians have served our country with honour, and today, we renew our promise to stand behind them. We are equipping our Armed Forces with the capabilities and support they need to protect Canadians and uphold our commitments around the world. This historic investment will strengthen our sovereignty and invest in the Canadian economy – growing a world-class defence industry that fuels innovation and job creation."

— The Hon. David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence

