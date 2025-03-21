OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the needs of all Canadians, including Autistic people and those who care for them.

Today, the Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Health, announced over $6.3 million in funding over five years for the Sinneave Family Foundation to establish and lead the new National Autism Network, as a non-profit organization. Sinneave will collaborate with Autism Alliance of Canada and other partners to advance a shared mission to create a more inclusive and supportive Canada for Autistic people, their families and caregivers.

The National Autism Network will provide an important forum for the Autism community to be involved in the development of federal policies and programs that affect them. Incorporating lived and living experiences and perspectives ensures initiatives are practical, effective and responsive. This network will establish and convene standing advisory committees that include people with lived and living experience, including Autistic individuals, parents and caregivers, and Indigenous representatives. These committees will support the implementation of the five key priority areas in the Framework for Autism in Canada and Canada's Autism Strategy: Screening, Diagnosis and Services; Economic Inclusion; Data Collection, Public Health Surveillance and Research; Public Awareness, Understanding and Acceptance; and Tools and Resources.

Quotes

"By working together, we can contribute to meaningful and long-term improvements to the health and well-being of Autistic people, their families and caregivers. The Sinneave Family Foundation leads incredibly important work with the Autism community. Creating the National Autism Network is another important step toward better supporting Autistic people and those who care for them across Canada."

The Honourable Kamal Khera

Minister of Health

"From the beginning, the autism community has called for a National Strategy that delivers tangible change, and the creation of this Network signals a move in the right direction. It is essential that this Network serves as an effective, transparent, and collaborative platform to inform the creation and delivery of impactful solutions across Canada - the objective is to ensure that Autistic people across Canada and their families have access to the support and services they need to thrive."

Tanya McLeod, President of the Sinneave Family Foundation and Dr. Jonathan Lai, Executive Director of Autism Alliance of Canada

Quick Facts

The Framework for Autism in Canada and Canada's Autism Strategy were released on September 26, 2024 . At the same time, the Government of Canada announced the launch of a competitive process to identify an organization to lead a new National Autism Network.

and were released on . At the same time, the Government of announced the launch of a competitive process to identify an organization to lead a new National Autism Network. To ensure an independent and impartial assessment process, the Public Health Agency of Canada contracted the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences to create and lead a multidisciplinary external review committee comprised of individuals with lived and living experience and other stakeholders in the Autism community.

contracted the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences to create and lead a multidisciplinary external review committee comprised of individuals with lived and living experience and other stakeholders in the Autism community. Since 2018, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research has invested more than $115 million in research on autism. This research is increasing our understanding of autism and guiding the development of innovative tools and more effective ways to support people on the autism spectrum and their families.

