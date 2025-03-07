OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Council of the Chief Medical Officers of Health1 issued the following statement on the release of the latest surveillance data on opioid and stimulant-related harms in Canada from January 2016 to September 2024.

Opioid-related deaths, hospitalizations, emergency department visits, and emergency medical services (EMS) responses continue to show a small, but welcome, decrease at the national level over the last nine months. However, the illegal toxic drug and overdose crisis continues to evolve differently across jurisdictions and trends vary between regions, with some jurisdictions reporting increases.

In Canada, multiple factors are being explored as potential drivers of the observed changes in harms and deaths, including regional differences in illegal drug markets, changes in substance use patterns, and investments in public health measures and treatment and recovery programs.

Based on an analysis of drug samples seized by law enforcement agencies, the Drug Analysis Service is reporting changes in the composition of the drug supply. At the national level, the proportion of opioid samples that contain fentanyl has declined since 2020, reaching its lowest level from July to September 2024. Meanwhile, fentanyl analogues now appear in a greater proportion of opioid samples than fentanyl itself, suggesting they may potentially be replacing fentanyl in the drug supply. The presence of benzodiazepines in opioid samples has also declined in 2024, though regional differences persist, with some jurisdictions reporting increases in stimulants and benzodiazepines.

In contrast, xylazine has been rising steadily since 2021, with a sharp increase from 2023, reaching 15% of opioid samples in the most recent data. This rapid shift highlights how quickly the drug supply can change, underscoring the need for continuous monitoring across all jurisdictions to assess emerging substances and their potential impact on the overdose crisis.

We will continue to collaborate and explore how these changes and variation in the drug market composition may be impacting the toxicity of the illegal drug supply. Other potential factors include the public health measures put in place by provinces, territories, and the Federal Government to respond to the crisis, including naloxone distribution, drug checking programs, as well as improved access to treatment and recovery.

Within the broader North American context, the U.S. has seen declines in drug overdose deaths since 2023, which also vary by state. No clear association or drivers of trends have been identified yet, however early analysis points to similar multi-pronged contributing factors including changes in the drug supply, widespread use of naloxone, and shifts in at-risk populations.

While the continued decreases in deaths from toxic drug poisonings are encouraging, numbers and trends are subject to change and should be interpreted with caution. National numbers remain well above levels observed prior to the pandemic, and there were 5,626 lives lost to toxic drug use between January and September 2024. We recognize that this data represents stories of pain, grief, and loss and does not adequately reflect the burden borne by Canadians.

Moving forward, governments will continue sharing appropriate data, refining their respective responses, and strengthening prevention, harm reduction, treatment and enforcement efforts to reduce harm and save lives. Only through sustained, coordinated actions across this comprehensive suite of measures and collaboration with other sectors, including public safety and law enforcement, can governments make meaningful progress in addressing this devastating crisis.

The Council of Chief Medical Officers of Health includes the Chief Medical Officer of Health from each provincial and territorial jurisdiction, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, the Chief Medical Officer of Public Health of Indigenous Services Canada, the Chief Medical Officer from the First Nations Health Authority, and ex-officio members from other federal government departments.

_______________________________ 1 Although the National Director of Public Health of Quebec agrees with the principles of this statement, Quebec will continue to assume it's responsibility over public health and will coordinate with other governments where appropriate.

