EDMONTON, AB, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Helping airports mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is part of the Government of Canada's strategy to ensure that Canada's air transportation system provides Canadians with choice, connectivity and affordable air travel. Canada's world-leading network of airports has been put under substantial financial strain as a result of the dramatic decline in passenger travel. Investments in airport infrastructure are crucial to maintain safety, security, and connectivity for travellers, airport workers and surrounding communities.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, City of Leduc Mayor, Bob Young, Leduc County Mayor, Tanni Doblanko, and Edmonton International Airport President and CEO Tom Ruth, announced close to $24.7 million to help the Edmonton International Airport recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support continued air services and important transportation infrastructure projects at the airport.

The Government of Canada is providing the Edmonton International Airport with almost $18.5 million from Transport Canada's Airport Critical Infrastructure Program for critical infrastructure improvements including upgrades to runways and airfield lighting. The work will begin in late 2021 and is expected to be completed in 2024. These projects will help ensure continued safety for passengers, air crews and airport employees.

In addition to the funding for the critical infrastructure projects, the Government of Canada is also providing the Edmonton International Airport with close to $6.2 million from Transport Canada's Airport Relief Fund to help it maintain continued airport operations and essential air services for residents and workers in Edmonton and surrounding communities.

Quotes

"As we move forward with the safe gradual return of activity in the aviation sector, both in Canada and internationally, in a way that continues to support the health, safety, and security of all Canadians, it will be imperative that we continue to ensure a vibrant and competitive Canadian air sector. These critical investments at the Edmonton International Airport will help maintain airport and passenger safety and security, and improve operational efficiency and connectivity by ensuring the airport continues to meet all federal safety standards."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"The federal government's funding commitments have helped the City of Leduc and other municipalities plan major job-creating projects that will grow our local economy and increase trade. Partnering with multiple levels of government is key to our collective economic recovery."

Mayor Bob Young

City of Leduc

"Edmonton International Airport is located in Leduc County, and is a critical contributor to our economy. Like many other airports throughout Canada, EIA operations were drastically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Today's announcement is welcome news, as this funding will allow EIA to continue to drive business development and diversification, bring tourists to the region and connect businesses on a global scale."

Mayor Tanni Doblanko

Leduc County

"EIA is essential for the economic recovery of the Edmonton Metropolitan Region, Alberta, and northern Canada. Restoring strong, international air service is an imperative for our business community, the tourism visitor economy and passengers. This important federal funding will help us maintain operations and start infrastructure improvements to enhance safety."

Tom Ruth

President and CEO

Edmonton International Airport

Quick Facts

The Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, launched in May 2021 , will distribute $489.6 million in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security or connectivity to mass transit systems.

, will distribute in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security or connectivity to mass transit systems. The federal contribution will be up to 50% of total eligible expenditures of the projects, up to a maximum contribution of $18.429 million . The Airport will provide the remaining funding for the projects.

. The Airport will provide the remaining funding for the projects. The Airport Relief Fund, launched in May 2021 , will provide $64.8 million in funding in 2021-2022 for targeted airports whose 2019 revenues were less than $250 million .

, will provide in funding in 2021-2022 for targeted airports whose 2019 revenues were less than . The amount of funding to each targeted eligible Airport Relief Fund recipient was calculated using a tiered formula-based approach, based on 2019 revenues.

Funding provided from the Airport Relief Fund must be used to cover activities that are directly related to the airport's operations to ensure that the airport remains open to travellers and surrounding communities.

First introduced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, the Airport Critical Infrastructure Program and the Airport Relief Fund are part of a federal stimulus recovery plan designed to build a stronger, more inclusive and more resilient economy post-COVID-19.

Related Products

Associated Link

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Allison St-Jean, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.tc.gc.ca/

