HAMILTON, ON, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Helping airports mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is part of the Government of Canada's strategy to ensure that our air transportation system provides Canadians with choice, connectivity and affordable air travel.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, and the Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament for Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, announced more than $5 million to help the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support continued air services and important transportation infrastructure projects at the airport.

The Government of Canada is providing this airport with close to $2 million from Transport Canada's Airport Critical Infrastructure Program for critical infrastructure projects to enhance airport safety, including the replacement of an aircraft rescue firefighting (ARFF) vehicle and airfield rehabilitation.

In addition to the funding for the critical infrastructure projects, the Government of Canada is also providing the airport with over $2.6 million from Transport Canada's Airport Relief Fund to help it maintain continued airport operations and essential air services for residents and workers in the Greater Hamilton Area and its surrounding communities.

The John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport will also receive a Government of Canada investment of $500,000 through FedDev Ontario's Regional Air Transportation Initiative (RATI) to provide necessary personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies. This project will contribute to efforts to safely reinstate regional air routes and maintain jobs in the Hamilton region.

Quotes

"Canada's airports are major contributors to our economy, and play a crucial role in sustaining the social and economic well-being of our communities. This financial support will ensure that, as Canada works towards recovery and travel restart post pandemic, the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport will be able to provide regional accessibility, and safe, reliable and efficient air services for travellers and businesses in the Greater Hamilton Area."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"The John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport is a key transportation hub not just for the Greater Hamilton Area, but for much of Southwestern Ontario. It connects us with family and friends, helps us discover new destinations, and is a pivotal trade corridor for many Hamilton businesses. This funding will enhance airport safety for travellers, air crews and airport workers, while supporting jobs and our regional economy."

The Honourable Filomena Tassi

Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament for Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas

"It is important to protect our regional air transportation ecosystems for the thousands of workers employed by this sector and for the many businesses and communities that depend on it. We know that air connectivity to all regions is essential to healthy, inclusive economic growth, and supporting it is part of our plan to build back a stronger, more resilient economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly

Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for FedDev Ontario

"Hamilton is proud of its international airport which today is a key driver of our local economy and will only become more important to the regional and national economy in the future. The federal government understands this and has been a wonderful partner in helping to ensure John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport continues to grow. Thank you Minister Alghabra, Minister Joly, and Minister Tassi for your leadership in assisting Hamilton and its international airport reach its potential."

Mayor Fred Eisenberger

City of Hamilton

"Hamilton International Airport is an integral part of the regional and national economy and is a vital gateway in the community and strategic transportation corridor that it serves. This important funding announcement by the Government of Canada is critical to rebuild the Airport's low-cost leisure air travel and sustain continued growth in the cargo and goods movement sector. We look forward to supporting a robust recovery for Canada, the province, and the City of Hamilton by ensuring critical infrastructure and essential services are maintained in a safe, healthy, reliable and efficient manner."

Cathie Puckering

President and CEO

John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport

Quick Facts

The Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, launched in May 2021 , will distribute $489.6 million in funding over five years to airports to support eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security or connectivity to mass transit systems.

, will distribute in funding over five years to airports to support eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security or connectivity to mass transit systems. The federal contribution for the Airport Critical Infrastructure Program projects will be up to 50% of total eligible project expenditures. The John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport will provide the remaining funds for the projects.

International Airport will provide the remaining funds for the projects. The Airport Relief Fund, launched in May 2021 , will provide $64.8 million in funding in 2021-2022 for targeted airports whose 2019 revenues were less than $250 million .

, will provide in funding in 2021-2022 for targeted airports whose 2019 revenues were less than . The amount of funding to each targeted eligible Airport Relief Fund recipient was calculated using a tiered formula-based approach, based on 2019 revenues.

Funding provided from the Airport Relief Fund must be used to cover activities that are directly related to the airport's operations and to ensure that it remains open to travellers and surrounding communities.

First introduced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, the Airport Critical Infrastructure Program and the Airport Relief Fund are part of a federal stimulus recovery plan designed to build a stronger, more inclusive and more resilient economy post-COVID-19.

The Government of Canada introduced the Regional Air Transportation Initiative (RATI) to help businesses and organizations in regional air transportation ecosystems, including regional air carriers and airports, to remain operational throughout the pandemic, while continuing to support economic growth and regional connectivity.

introduced the Regional Air Transportation Initiative (RATI) to help businesses and organizations in regional air transportation ecosystems, including regional air carriers and airports, to remain operational throughout the pandemic, while continuing to support economic growth and regional connectivity. With a national budget of $206 million over two years, Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs) are delivering this support, with FedDev Ontario delivering $24.2 million in southern Ontario . The RATI complements the measures in Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan and measures implemented by Transport Canada .

