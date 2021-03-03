Government of Canada seeks applications to join Canada's Volunteer Awards' National Advisory Committee

GATINEAU, QC, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Every day, volunteers throughout Canada make valuable contributions to their communities. The Government of Canada recognizes the difference they make in the lives of fellow Canadians through Canada's Volunteer Awards (CVA), with the advice and support of a National Advisory Committee (NAC).

Today, the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Ahmed Hussen, announced a call for applications for new NAC members.

The NAC is composed of up to 15 leaders and changemakers who have demonstrated knowledge, experience and commitment as volunteers. Its members provide advice and recommendations on the selection of recipients in several CVA categories and build awareness of the CVA program.

This call for applications will serve both to fill vacancies in the existing committee and to create a roster of pre-qualified candidates for future vacancies. NAC members will be selected by the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and will serve a term of three years, with the possibility of extensions by one-year increments, for a maximum term of six years.

Interested individuals are encouraged to apply by April 8, 2021.

Quote

"As long-time volunteers and changemakers themselves, National Advisory Committee members are experts in the field and are leading positive change in their communities. The knowledge and insight that they have gained through their own experiences make them a valuable source of advice on the selection of Canada's Volunteer Award recipients. I look forward to working with the new members as we continue to recognize the many contributions volunteers make in communities across Canada."

– Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Ahmed Hussen

Backgrounder

About the National Advisory Committee:

What is the National Advisory Committee?

The National Advisory Committee (NAC) members advise and assist the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development on all matters relating to the selection of Canada's Volunteer Award recipients.

Who should apply to be a part of the NAC?

The Government of Canada is inviting individuals with relevant volunteer and community experience from the charitable, not-for-profit, social enterprise, volunteer or private sectors to apply to join the NAC. It is important that committee members represent Canada's cultural, linguistic and regional diversities. The Government encourages Canadians aged 18 years and older from across the country to apply, including people with disabilities and those from Indigenous, racialized, and LGBTQ2 communities.

How long does a member serve on the NAC?

Members serve for a three-year term with the possibility of extension by one-year increments, for a maximum term of six years. Membership is reviewed annually, and terms are staggered to ensure continuity. This allows for smooth integration of new members and provides consistency through transfer of information related to the selection process.

How are NAC members selected?

Candidates apply through the Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) website. Candidates are screened by ESDC against established criteria. The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development selects members. Successful candidates are notified that they have been selected for the NAC.

About Canada's Volunteer Awards:

What are Canada's Volunteer Awards?

Volunteering greatly benefits communities and promotes partnerships that help address persistent social problems.The Government of Canada is dedicated to recognizing volunteers and the time and resources they give. Canada's Volunteer Awards recognize the contributions that individuals, not-for-profit organizations, social enterprises and businesses make to their communities through volunteering.

How many awards are presented?

Each year, there are a total of 21 awards, at the regional and the national levels.

There are 20 regional awards, four for each of the five regions across Canada (Atlantic, Quebec, Ontario, Prairies, and British Columbia and the North):

Emerging Leader to recognize young volunteers between the ages of 18 and 30;

to recognize young volunteers between the ages of 18 and 30; Community Leader to recognize individuals or groups of volunteers;

to recognize individuals or groups of volunteers; Business Leader to recognize businesses and social enterprises; and

to recognize businesses and social enterprises; and Social Innovator to recognize the contributions of not-for-profit organizations and social enterprises.

There is also one national award:

Thérèse Casgrain Lifelong Achievement Award to recognize individuals who have volunteered for at least 20 years.

