Application process open for the positions of Commissioner for Workers and Commissioner for Employers

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada has launched the appointment process for the Canada Employment Insurance Commission (CEIC). The Government is currently seeking applications from diverse and talented Canadians for the positions of Commissioner for Workers and Commissioner for Employers.

The commissioners are responsible for representing the views and positions of organizations and individuals that are clients of, or affected by, Employment and Social Development Canada's programs and services, particularly the Employment Insurance (EI) program.

The CEIC plays a leadership role, in collaboration with Employment and Social Development Canada, in overseeing the EI program. The CEIC has the legislated mandate to monitor and assess the program annually. For more than 75 years, this tripartite organization has included representation from business, labour and the Government of Canada.

The Government is committed to open, transparent and merit-based processes for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canadian democracy as they serve on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

Interested individuals are strongly encouraged to apply by August 19, 2020, via the Governor in Council Appointments website. The review of applications will begin on August 19. Applications received after this date will be retained and may be considered until an appointment to the position is made.

"We look forward to receiving applications from diverse and qualified individuals for the Canada Employment Insurance Commission positions. Our commissioners play an important role in overseeing the EI program and ensuring that the views of Canadian workers and employers are reflected in decisions regarding the EI program."

– The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

The CEIC has three voting members, representing the interests of government, workers and employers.





The appointees will serve a term of up to five years.





The current Commissioner for Workers term expires on October 2, 2020 , and the Commissioner for Employers term expires on January 7, 2021 .

The Canada Employment Insurance Commission (CEIC) plays a key role in overseeing the Employment Insurance (EI) program, reviewing and approving policies related to program administration and delivery. EI program operations are carried out—on behalf of the CEIC—by Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC), which also includes Service Canada. As well, the CEIC makes regulations under the authority of the Employment Insurance Act, with the approval of the Governor in Council.

The CEIC also has the legislated mandate to monitor and assess the EI program annually. To do this, the CEIC oversees a research agenda that supports the preparation of its annual Employment Insurance Monitoring and Assessment Report. At the end of each fiscal year, the CEIC presents the report to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, who then tables it in Parliament.

In another key role, the CEIC contributes to the financial transparency of the EI system. Each year, it commissions an EI premium report from the Chief Actuary, prepares a summary report and conveys both reports to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion and the Minister of Finance, also for tabling in Parliament. The CEIC also sets the annual maximum insurable earnings and the EI premium rate, according to legislative requirements.

The CEIC advises which EI appeal decisions will be submitted for judicial review by the Federal Court of Appeal. Additionally, the two Commissioners, the Commissioner for Workers and the Commissioner for Employers, serve in a tripartite committee with the Chair of the Social Security Tribunal. The Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion consults this committee before recommending to the Governor in Council any person to be appointed as a member of the Social Security Tribunal who may hear matters in the EI Section.

The CEIC has four members, three of whom are voting members, representing the interests of workers, employers and government. They have responsibilities to represent and reflect the views of their respective constituencies, reflecting internally, within ESDC, the concerns and positions of workers and employers on policy development and program delivery related to EI and the labour market. To do this, they establish working relationships and engage in consultations with private-sector organizations and individuals interested in and affected by ESDC programs and services, particularly with regard to EI. The Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Development represents government and acts as the Chairperson of the CEIC, while the Senior Associate Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Development acts as the Vice-Chairperson and has voting privileges only when acting on behalf of the Chairperson.

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Marielle Hossack, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, 819-654-5552, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]

