LÉVIS, QC, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The first-ever Canada Green Buildings Strategy introduces the Government of Canada's plan to make life cost less for Canadians, fight climate change, and support good jobs across the country. By improving energy efficiency in Canada's homes and buildings through retrofitting, we can save Canadians money on their energy bills and reduce building emissions.

Today, the Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, and Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced a federal investment of $12.6 million in the Société de financement et d'accompagnement en performance énergétique Canada (SOFIAC). This funding will help them accelerate their expansion into energy efficiency for commercial buildings and multi-unit residential buildings, helping building owners and tenants save on their energy bills and reduce emissions.

Through the Green Buildings Strategy, the Government of Canada will invest $177 million for Deep Retrofit Accelerator Initiative projects like this, which support upgrades to multiple building systems and equipment in commercial, institutional, or mid- or high-rise multi-unit residential buildings across Canada. These projects will replace roofs, upgrade windows, insulation, or building cladding, to save money and cut pollution.

At a time when Canadians are feeling the impacts of the high cost of living, another key part of the Green Buildings Strategy will help low-to-median-income Canadians, including renters, upgrade their homes to save money on their energy bills and cut pollution. This new program, the Canada Greener Homes Affordability Program, will provide retrofits at no cost to the household and save them hundreds of dollars on their energy bills per year.

Canadians want to live in sustainable communities: places with clean air, affordable homes and good jobs. The Government of Canada's investments in greening buildings and switching from fossil fuels to clean electricity are key to lowering GHG emissions while supporting a strong economy and making life cost less.

"Energy efficiency means cost savings for Canadians. At a time when we are facing challenges with affordability and climate change, this plan meets Canadians where they are at and delivers the action they need, at the pace and scale they are demanding. Canada's first-ever Green Buildings Strategy is a plan to save Canadians money, create jobs and seize the economic opportunities that a clean and sustainable economy presents."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Government of Canada



"Making our buildings more energy efficient is a key part of our fight against climate change. It's also an opportunity to create good jobs in the green economy of tomorrow, and help Quebecers save money by reducing their electricity bills. We continue to deliver for Quebecers by taking concrete action that makes a real difference."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant

"Energy efficiency saves Canadians money. Faced with the challenges of affordability and climate change, this plan responds to their needs and acts quickly. Canada's first Green Buildings Strategy will save Canadians money, create jobs and seize the opportunities of a sustainable economy. I'm delighted to announce this essential funding to support these crucial initiatives."

Joël Lightbound

Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert

"SOFIAC, an innovative investment solution for the energy transition and decarbonisation of the built environment, was established to facilitate the implementation of energy efficiency projects in Canadian businesses. By eliminating financial, technical, and operational barriers, SOFIAC empowers companies to develop and execute these vital initiatives for the environment as well as to create a positive impact on their annual results. With a significant contribution of $12.6 million from Natural Resources Canada through the Deep Retrofit Accelerator Initiative, SOFIAC will accelerate its nationwide investments in deep energy retrofits across commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. This funding will significantly impact the growth and deployment of SOFIAC, thus playing a crucial role in advancing Canada's energy transition."

Pierre Langlois

President, Econoler



Buildings are Canada's third-largest emitter of GHG emissions. Nearly all building emissions – over 96 percent – come from space and water heating. To tackle this, major changes in the building sector are underway, with the potential to create hundreds of thousands of jobs and help Canadians save money on their energy bills.

third-largest emitter of GHG emissions. Nearly all building emissions – over 96 percent – come from space and water heating. To tackle this, major changes in the building sector are underway, with the potential to create hundreds of thousands of jobs and help Canadians save money on their energy bills. Retrofitting existing buildings, building green from the start, and choosing alternatives to fossil fuel heating equipment, such as electric heat pumps, will help Canada achieve its net-zero commitments by 2050. There is also a need to build stronger to better equip communities to withstand the effects of climate change.

achieve its net-zero commitments by 2050. There is also a need to build stronger to better equip communities to withstand the effects of climate change. To reach Canada's climate goals, reduce energy bills and build up Canada's supply of energy-efficient and resilient building stock, there is a need to accelerate the retrofit of approximately 10 million buildings and construct millions of new net-zero buildings in the coming decades.

climate goals, reduce energy bills and build up supply of energy-efficient and resilient building stock, there is a need to accelerate the retrofit of approximately 10 million buildings and construct millions of new net-zero buildings in the coming decades. Canadian households spend an average of $2,200 a year on home energy costs and these costs are significantly higher in homes that heat with oil and in older homes with poor insulation, ventilation and heating/cooling systems.

a year on home energy costs and these costs are significantly higher in homes that heat with oil and in older homes with poor insulation, ventilation and heating/cooling systems. The Canada Green Buildings Strategy is a commitment in the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: a sector-by-sector approach to reach Canada's climate target of cutting emissions by at least 40 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, laying the foundation to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

climate target of cutting emissions by at least 40 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, laying the foundation to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Retrofits under the Canada Greener Homes Grants have been issued to 240,000 Canadian households, with an average grant of $4,400 per household. These retrofits are removing over 306,540 metric tonnes of GHG emissions, equivalent to taking nearly 94,000 fossil fueled powered vehicles off the road.

per household. These retrofits are removing over 306,540 metric tonnes of GHG emissions, equivalent to taking nearly 94,000 fossil fueled powered vehicles off the road. The Canada Green Buildings Strategy is funded as a part of Budget 2024 and is mentioned in Solving the Housing Crisis – Canada's Housing Plan. It complements Canada's National Adaptation Strategy, which lays out a framework to reduce the risk of climate-related disasters, improve health outcomes, protect nature and biodiversity, build and maintain climate resilient infrastructure, and support a strong economy and workers. New and ongoing federal initiatives are already starting to put the Strategy's vision in practice.

