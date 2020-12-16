The maintenance of cross-country ski, snowmobile and quad trails, supported in part by Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, will enable winter activity and sports enthusiasts to enjoy this season and winters in years to come.

Participating in winter trail activities such as cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and quad riding contributes to the vitality of Quebec's regions. In the current situation, many of them are affected by the temporary absence of international tourists. In these uncertain times, outdoor activities still allow local people to enjoy themselves and take advantage of the beauty and richness of nature in Canada, while also diversifying the economy of our communities.

Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier today announced the renewal of the Winter Tourism Initiative, with an envelope of $10 million over two years under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. Designed to increase the economic spinoffs of winter trail activities, the initiative will help with the purchase of equipment needed to safely maintain cross-country ski, snowmobile and quad trails.

Preparing the way for economic recovery

In the current situation, it is essential to look at the long term; today's announcement will focus on the acquisition of equipment that is expected to be used for many years to come. Although international tourists are currently absent because of the health crisis, those responsible for trail maintenance must continue to invest in order to offer quality trails.

With today's investment, the Government of Canada is helping to improve conditions and prepare facilities for the post-COVID-19 recovery. The winter tourism industry and communities will thus benefit directly and indirectly from the funding that has been granted.

Quotes

"I am delighted with CED's support in renewing the Winter Tourism Initiative, to the great pleasure of cross-country ski, snowmobile and quad enthusiasts. Winter trail activities contribute significantly to the economic vitality of Quebec's regions and to the sustainability of our local businesses. Offering better-quality trails will only enhance Quebec's reputation and visibility as a destination of choice for these activities."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, as people around the world limit their international travel, the enjoyment of winter trail sports by locals has become a popular alternative, something that is helping to maintain an economic sector that is essential to many regions in Quebec. There is no doubt that the amounts announced will enable jobs to be maintained and created and generate wealth for the regions, while also showcasing all of Quebec's communities. In addition, this support will help winter tourism businesses and organizations prepare for the recovery, when international tourists will be welcomed back."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"Ski de fond Québec is pleased to collaborate with Canada Economic Development to promote cross-country skiing as part of a winter tourism offering in Quebec. Our vision for developing cross-country skiing is consistent with the objectives of this funding program. Our Nordic discipline is emblematic of Canadian winter fun, attracting health-conscious families looking to live healthy, fulfilling lives. Thank you for this wonderful opportunity."

Claude Alexandre Carpentier, Executive Director, Ski de fond Québec

"The FCMQ and its 198 clubs and 4,500 volunteers are very grateful to the Government of Canada for renewing the Winter Tourism Initiative. This investment will help improve user safety and the environmental impact of snowmobiling in Quebec. Improving the snowmobiling product will also further increase the economic spinoffs of this important tourism engine, especially in the regions."

Stéphane Desrochers, Executive Director, Fédération des Clubs de Motoneigistes du Québec (FCMQ)

"The Fédération Québécoise des Clubs Quads welcomes CED's decision to recognize quad activity as an important lever for regional tourism and economic development. This funding will enable quad clubs that operate year-round to maintain winter trails properly in order to make quad activities safe and enjoyable."

Réjean Blouin, President, Fédération Québécoise des Clubs Quads

Quick facts

Today's announcement is being made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for the six regional development agencies, including CED.





, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for the six regional development agencies, including CED. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development and is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.





regional economic development and is present to accompany businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy. Anyone interested in obtaining more information on the Winter Tourism Initiative can visit the CED website or call 1-800-561-0633 to be referred to one of CED's 12 regional business offices.





Guidelines from local public health authorities continue to apply when practising winter activities. Businesses and services should only be visited when it is safe to do so, and usage rules (distancing, frequent disinfection and wearing of face coverings) must be followed at all times.





The Government of Canada is also encouraging people to download and use the COVID Alert app.

