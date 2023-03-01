Quebec's Electronic Systems Industry Cluster receives $450,000 in financial assistance from CED to promote the industry, develop markets, and enhance business productivity.

BROMONT, QC, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting innovation and technology development contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non–repayable financial contribution of $450,000 for Quebec's Electronic Systems Industry Cluster (lSEQ) to implement its 2022-2025 action plan.

Thanks to this Government of Canada support, ISEQ will be able to continue to guide and mobilize all the players in Quebec's industry. More specifically, CED's assistance will enable the cluster to pursue its activities to stimulate innovative projects, contribute to the transfer of technology, and help SMEs market their innovations, develop markets, and integrate into the value chains of prime contractors.

Created in 2018 out of a shared desire among businesses and research institutions to join forces in a dynamic effort to foster economic development in this industry, ISEQ is today recognized as a catalyst in the sector across the province. Its mission is to structure, mobilize and guide all players in the electronic systems industry to contribute to Quebec's economic development.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on an electronic systems industry with organizations that have strong roots in the regional economy. The players in this industry are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"Our government recognizes the importance of a cluster such as ISEQ. Electronic systems form an industry of great significance in Quebec's economy given the number of businesses in this sector, the number of jobs it represents, and the spin-offs it generates. Thanks to CED's support, ISEQ will continue to mobilize all the players in this area in Quebec and pursue its efforts to stimulate innovation and growth in the industry."

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"The entire ecosystem of an agile industry such as electronics and semi-conductors is a major source of technological innovation as the world transitions to clean energy. In this sense, ISEQ becomes a catalyst in the sector's efforts, liberating its potential on the international stage."

Marie–Hélène Lamarre, General Manager, Quebec's Electronic Systems Industry Cluster

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]