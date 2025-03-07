OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Every year, Canada's airports welcome millions of passengers, connecting people within and outside of Canada and serving as important economic drivers. Investments in these airports strengthen business development, improve aviation services and safety, and enhance access to transportation for Canada's rural, remote, and Indigenous communities.

Today, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, on behalf of the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, the Honourable Anita Anand, released a policy statement on investment for Canada's National Airports System airports. This statement is a commitment from Budget 2024 to support and encourage investments in airport facilities.

The National Airports System is made up of 26 airports, 22 of which are run by private, not-for-profit airport authorities. While these authorities are operationally and financially independent, the airports themselves are located on land leased from the Government of Canada.

The policy statement highlights the existing flexibilities under the governance model for Canada's airport authorities to attract investment, including from pension funds. It outlines three avenues, subleases, subcontracts and subsidiaries, for private investors and developers to collaborate with airport authorities.

The policy statement also indicates that the government intends to explore negotiations to extend airport authority leases to facilitate third party investment and development projects on airport lands.

"Canada's airport operators have built world-class infrastructure, connecting people, services, and goods. As our air sector continues to grow, investment from various sources will be essential to ensure that our airports can meet the needs of Canadians. This policy statement provides clear direction on the many ways private investors can work with National Airports System airport authorities to the benefit of both the airports and the communities they serve."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

