Government of Canada provides Manitoba with support to ease shelter pressures

OTTAWA, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to working together with provinces and municipalities to address the challenges that increased numbers of asylum claims and irregular migration can present. To assist Manitoba, the Government will provide $5 million for costs incurred in 2017 and 2018 associated with interim housing due to the influx of asylum claimants.

These funds are in addition to $3 million already provided to the province in June 2018.

This support will enable the Province of Manitoba to continue working with partners to deliver effective interim housing solutions for asylum claimants. It will also help to strengthen the province's capacity to identify sustainable solutions for the longer term.

The Government of Canada is taking action to invest in the integrity of our border and asylum system. As a result, there has been a significant reduction in the number of individuals crossing the border irregularly. The Government looks forward to continue working collaboratively with Manitoba and other provincial partners to explore how all orders of government can best work together to manage shelter pressures in our communities.

"The Province of Manitoba has been a valuable partner as we address the challenges associated with increased global migration. We will continue to work with and assist our key partners in securing temporary housing for those in need, including asylum claimants."

– The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction

"Manitoba has always been a welcoming province. The influx of asylum seekers to Canada requires a co-ordinated national response. We are pleased with this financial support and partnership with Canada to help offset approximately $17 million in costs and to address housing and associated needs for those seeking a safer life in our province and country. We will continue to work with our federal partners and support agencies to ensure the safety and well-being of those seeking refuge and of those living in affected communities."

– The Honourable Kelvin Goertzen, Minister of Manitoba Education and Training

