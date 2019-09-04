Government of Canada partners with Quebec's Indigenous communities in oceans protection initiatives

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Indigenous coastal communities share ties to Canada's oceans that span generations. They value them as a source of livelihood, food security, and transportation. The Oceans Protection Plan is providing Indigenous peoples with new opportunities to protect, preserve, and restore Canada's oceans and sea routes.

Today, Jean-Claude Poissant, Member of Parliament for La Prairie, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, announced that five Indigenous organizations in Quebec are receiving more than $1.2M in funding through the Indigenous and Local Communities Engagement and Partnership Program. This funding will assist in building capacity in Indigenous communities and allow for longer-term participation in engagement activities linked to Oceans Protection Plan initiatives and Canada's marine safety system.

This funding supports:

Conseil de la Première Nation des Innus Essipit – to coordinate activities, initiatives and consultations related to the Oceans Protection Plan and federal marine transportation projects within the traditional territory of Essipiunnuat ($300,000)

Institut de développement durable des Premières Nations du Québec et du Labrador – to strengthen First Nations' capacity in Quebec and to support dialogue and engagement on Oceans Protection Plan initiatives ($268,755)

– to strengthen First Nations' capacity in and to support dialogue and engagement on Oceans Protection Plan initiatives Kativik Regional Government – to evaluate marine infrastructure across 14 communities in the Nunavik region to ensure long-term safe usage, and to support engagement activities related to the Oceans Protection Plan and ($138,000)

Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke – to coordinate activities, initiatives and consultations related to the Oceans Protection Plan and federal marine transportation projects ($270,000)

Nation huronne-wendat – to coordinate activities, initiatives and consultations related to the Oceans Protection Plan and federal marine transportation projects ($299,528) .

The historic $1.5 billion Oceans Protection Plan is the largest investment ever made to protect Canada's coasts and waterways. This world-leading marine safety system provides economic opportunities for Canadians today, while protecting our coastlines and clean water for generations to come. Work is being done in close collaboration with Indigenous peoples, local stakeholders and coastal communities.

Quotes

"Today's announcement underlines our government's commitment to promote closer collaboration between the Government of Canada and Indigenous communities, ensuring an established and long-term Indigenous participation in marine safety transportation and environmental protection activities. This funding and other initiatives under the Oceans Protection Plan are helping Quebec's coastal Indigenous communities develop multilateral partnerships and build expertise to participate in Canada's marine safety regime."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

"Initiatives like the Indigenous and Local Communities Engagement and Partnership Program are what bring our communities in Quebec together. This investment demonstrates our commitment to renewed nation-to-nation relationships and engagement with Indigenous communities."

Jean-Claude Poissant

Member of Parliament, La Praire, Quebec

Quick Facts

Since the Oceans Protection Plan was launched in November 2016 , over 50 initiatives have been announced in the areas of marine safety, research, and ecosystem protection that span coast-to-coast-to-coast.

, over 50 initiatives have been announced in the areas of marine safety, research, and ecosystem protection that span coast-to-coast-to-coast. Funding for these and 16 other Indigenous and Local Communities Engagement and Partnership Program projects was previously announced on July 24, 2019 .

. The Indigenous and Local Communities Engagement and Partnership Program is funding 21 projects in the following provinces and territories: Newfoundland and Labrador (1); Nova Scotia (2); Québec (5); Ontario (1); British Columbia (7); Nunavut (2); Northwest Territories (2); and one national.

Associated Links

