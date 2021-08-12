LA BAIE, QC , Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The quality of Canada's transportation infrastructure and the efficiency of our trade corridors are key to the success of Quebec companies in the global marketplace. As such, the Government of Canada continues to invest in infrastructure projects that create quality middle-class jobs and support economic growth.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, and the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Quebec Lieutenant, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, announced a major investment of over $33 million for the Saguenay Port, through the National Trade Corridors Fund. Project funding will enhance the performance and functions of facilities at the port, helping to increase handling capacity and reduce bottlenecks in daily operations.

The project involves installing an electric mechanized transport system—also known as a conveyor—to transport bulk materials at the Saguenay Port site. The system will be used to move materials back and forth between the industrial port zone and ships docked at the Grande-Anse Marine Terminal. This system will support the loading and unloading of materials, and will be accessible for current and future port users who may build processing plants on the Saguenay Port property.

The National Trade Corridors Fund is a merit-based program which provides funding for the investment in critical assets that support economic activity and the movement of goods and people in Quebec and across Canada. This investment is expected to have important economic and employment benefits for the region.

Quotes

"We are investing in our economy by making improvements to our trade and transportation corridors. Enhancing the efficiency of Saguenay Port will help move goods to market and people to their destinations, help build back our economy, create quality middle-class jobs, and ensure that our transportation networks remain competitive and efficient."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"The Port of Saguenay is essential to the economic recovery of the entire region. The economic and political communities spoke to me directly about it and today, and we are delivering the goods. The improvements to the Port will make it more efficient, which is good news for the local businesses that need it. This is a big boost to the creation of good jobs throughout the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"This major contribution from the Government of Canada will allow the Port of Saguenay to electrify its bulk cargo transshipment operations and become even more competitive. This strategic infrastructure for Quebec supports the port in its mission to promote trade and highlights the great importance of the Saguenay waterway for Canada.

Stéphane Bédard

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Port of Saguenay

"In addition to the environmental benefits and safety improvements, this project highlights our organization's commitment to responsible development and growth. This investment clearly demonstrates the strategic role of the Saguenay Port Authority in the Canadian economy and we are very excited about the promising future of our exceptional site.

Carl Laberge

President and CEO Port of Saguenay

Quick Facts

In Quebec , the National Trade Corridors Fund has provided $252 million for 12 projects since 2017. With partner contributions, this has brought $564 million of total investments into ports, airports, and railway projects.





, the National Trade Corridors Fund has provided for 12 projects since 2017. With partner contributions, this has brought of total investments into ports, airports, and railway projects. As announced in 2017, the National Trade Corridors Fund is providing $2.3 billion over 11 years for projects that strengthen the efficiency and resilience of the transportation system.





over 11 years for projects that strengthen the efficiency and resilience of the transportation system. Budget 2021 provided an additional $1.9 billion for the National Trade Corridors Fund for strategic transportation investments across Canada . The additional funding will spur investments into much-needed enhancements to Canada's roads, rail, and shipping routes, while also building long-term resilience for the Canadian economy and supporting internal trade.





for the National Trade Corridors Fund for strategic transportation investments across . The additional funding will spur investments into much-needed enhancements to roads, rail, and shipping routes, while also building long-term resilience for the Canadian economy and supporting internal trade. Provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, Indigenous groups, not-for-profit and for-profit private-sector organizations, federal Crown corporations, and academia are all eligible for funding under the National Trade Corridors Fund.

Associated links

Related Links

