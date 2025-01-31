Government of Canada launches consultations on expanding security clearances at ports to strengthen our borders

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's ports play a vital role in ensuring the efficient flow of goods, fostering international trade, and providing well-paying jobs for Canadians. The Government of Canada is taking steps to further strengthen our borders and to protect Canada's infrastructure, trade, employees, and communities.

Today, the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, the Honourable Anita Anand, announced a public consultation to gather feedback on expanding security screening requirements at Canada's ports. These proposed changes would enhance security. Consultations will be open until March 31, 2025.

Currently, only individuals with specific occupations and those requiring access to highly restricted areas at Canada's ports are required to hold a Transportation Security Clearance. The consultation will explore strengthening security with more background security checks at Canadian ports and marine facilities.

The Government of Canada continues to take decisive action to address any illicit activity in our ports. These efforts safeguard our supply chains and reinforce Canada's reputation as a trusted global trading partner.

"We are consulting on expanding security clearances at our ports. These proposed changes would further enhance security at our borders."

"Canada's border is strong, and we're making it even stronger. These proposed changes would further strengthen our borders and protect Canada's infrastructure, trade, workers, and communities."

The Marine Transportation Security Clearance Program (MTSCP) enhances the security of our marine transportation system with measures to address insider threats, adding to a strong and secure marine industry that is a significant factor in Canada's economic growth.

economic growth. Currently, persons with certain occupations, such as those who plan or direct the movement of cargo at container terminals, or who can create, alter or control maintenance of cargo documentation, as well as and those who require access to enhanced restricted areas at marine facilities must hold a Transportation Security Clearance.

